1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollios (HarperCollins Leadership)

3. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnman’s Sons)

4. “The First Lady” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

7. “Toxic Game” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

8. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

9. “Heart of the Devil” by Meghan March (Red Dress Press)

10. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow Paperbacks)

11. “Five Feet Apart” by Rachel Lippincott with Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

12. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

13. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper Paperbacks)

14. “Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles (William Morrow)

15. “Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

16. “The Persian Gamble” by Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale House)

17. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

18. “Dr. Seuss’s ABC” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

19. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

20. “Your Love Is Mine” by Bella Andre (Oak Press)

21. “The Lost Girls of Paris” by Pam Jenoff (Park Row Books)

22. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

23. “Love Your Enemies” by Arthur C. Brooks (Broadside Books)

24. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

25. “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

