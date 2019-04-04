1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Supermarket” by Bobby Hall (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Tiamat’s Wrath” by James S.A. Corey (Orbit)

4. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

5. “The Cornwalls are Gone” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

6. “Wild Card” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

7. “The Last Second” by Catherine Coulter and J.T. Ellison (Gallery Books)

8. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

9. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollios (HarperCollins Leadership)

10. “We Are the Gardeners” by Joanna Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

11. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

12. “The Bones She Buried” by Lisa Regan (Bookouture)

13. “Run Away” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “The Right Side of History” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside Books)

15. “The American Agent” by Jacqueline Winspear (Harper)

16. “The Path Made Clear” by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

17. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

18. “Fatal Reckoning” by Marie Force (Harlequin HQN)

19. “The First Lady” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)

20. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” by Alice Schertle (HMH Books for Young Readers)

21. “Dark Tribute” by Iris Johanses (St. Martin’s Press)

22. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow Paperbacks)

23. “Celtic Empire” by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

24. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

25. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper Paperbacks)

