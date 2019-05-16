1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Storm Cursed” by Patricia Briggs (Ace)
4. “Blessing in Disguise” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
5. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)
6. “The 18th Abduction” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
7. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
8. “The Big Kahuna” by Janet Evanovich and Peter Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)
10. “The Mueller Report” by The Washington Post (Scribner)
11. “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
12. “Sunset Beach” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)
13. “The Mister” by E.L. James (Vintage)
14. “Redemption” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
15. “The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook” by Gina Homolka and Heather K. Jones (Clarkson Potter)
16. “Past Tense” by Lee Child (Dell)
17. “Neon Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
18. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollios (HarperCollins Leadership)
19. “A Game of Thrones” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)
20. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)
21. “The Wonky Donkey” by Craig Smith (Scholastic)
22. “Tightrope” by Amanda Quick (Berkley)
23. “Finale” by Stephanie Garber (Flatiron Books)
24. “The Moment of Lift” by Melinda Gates (Flatiron Books)
25. “The Rational Bible: Genesis” by Dennis Prager (Salem Books)
