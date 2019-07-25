1. “The New Girl” by Danile Silva (Harper)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

4. “The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited!” by McElroy/Pietsch (First Second)

5. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

6. “Sweep of the Blade” by Ilona Andrews (NYLA)

7. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

9. “Summer of 69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

10. “American Carnage” by Tim Alberta (Harper)

11. “Sold on a Monday” by Kristina McMorris (Source Landmark)

12. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Bantam)

13. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

14. “Turtles All the Way Down” by John Green (Penguin)

15. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollilns Leadership)

16. “Shamed” by Linda Castillo (Minotaur)

17. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

18. “Red Metal” by Mark Greany and H. Riley Rawlings IV (Berkley)

19. “Justice on Trial” by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery Publishing)

20. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris (Harper)

21. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)

22. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

23. “Next Year in Havana” by Chanel Cleeton (Berkley)

24. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

25. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

___

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.