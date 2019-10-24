7. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Alex Scheffler (Puffin)

8. “Wings of Fire Graphic Novel ‥3 by Tui T. Sutherland (Graphix)

9. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Randon House)

10. “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

11. “Stealth” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)

13. “The Way I Heard It” by Mike Rowe (Gallery Books)

14. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

15. “Guts” by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic)

16. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)

17. “Good Night, Little Blue Truck” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

18. “The Infinite Game” by Simon Sinek (Portfolio)

19. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

20. “The Body” by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)

21. “Bloody Genius” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

22. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

23. “Trailblazer” by Marc Benioff and Monica Langley (Currency)

24. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)

25. “Home Work” by Julie Andrews (Hachette)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

___

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

