7. “The Plot Against the President” by Lee Smith (Center Street)

8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “Ravenous” by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press)

10. “Me” by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)

11. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

12. “Half Baked Harvest Super Simple” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

13. “Guts” by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic)

14. “The Deserter” by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

15. “Find Me” by André Aciman (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

16. “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson and Mixine Paetro (Little, Brown)

17. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)

18. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

19. “Shattered Bonds” by Faith Hunter (Ace)

20. “The Oysterville Sewing Circle” by Susan Wiggs (William Morrow)

21. “The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek” by Rhett McLaughlin, Link Neal (Crown)

22. “Catch and Kill” by Ronan Farrow (Little, Brown)

23. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman Books)

24. “Blowout” by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)

25. “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition” by J.K. Rowling; art by Jim Kay (Scholastic)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

