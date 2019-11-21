7. “Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar” (Igloo Books)

8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “Sisters First” by Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

10. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

11. “With All Due Respect” by Nikki R. Haley (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

13. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

14. “Polar Express 30th Anniversary Edition” by Chris Van Allsburg (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

15. “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition” by Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell (CCA and B)

16. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

17. “Me” by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)

18. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

19. “Harry Potter ad the Goblet of Fire: Illustrated Edition” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

20. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

21. “Guts” by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic)

22. “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson and Mixine Paetro (Little, Brown)

23. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman Books)

24. “It’s All in Your Head” by Russ (Harper Design)

25. “Trying to Score” by Kendall Ryan (Kendall Ryan Books)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell’s Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

___

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

