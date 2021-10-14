Allie Burns is the engaging main character of “1979.” She grew up in a Scottish mining village, got herself to Cambridge, and after a couple of years of what we might now call “internships,” has landed a reporting job on a tabloid called the Daily Clarion. (Allie tells us that the Clarion’s motto is: “ ‘One adult in two in Scotland reads the Clarion.’ The wags in the office added, “the other one cannae read.’ ”) Alienated from her parents and tolerated as an outsider in the newsroom because of her gender and reserved temperament, Allie is grateful when fate throws her together with a young colleague, Danny Sullivan, on the train to Glasgow. Both are returning from celebrating the Scots new year celebration of Hogmanay with their respective families. (One of the treats of McDermid’s novels has always been these quick doses of Scottish culture and dialect.)