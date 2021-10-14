Lavie: I feel you have an unfair advantage, in that you actually wrote a vampire novel and I didn’t! I know whatever we do people will say, “How could you not mention . . . ?” So, yes, Richard Matheson’s “I Am Legend” (1954) is a vampire novel — a very good one. But we like to focus on books that have gotten less notice. So, from Russia, there’s Sergei Lukyanenko’s “Night Watch” (and its sequels), translated by Andrew Bromfield. The book isn’t about vampires exclusively, but the ones that are there are great. In modern-day Moscow, supernatural creatures battle each other, some taking the side of the dark and some of the light. Huge bestsellers in Russia, I came to them through the two Timur Bekmambetov film adaptations.