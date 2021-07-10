At STÄDA’s headquarters, the conference room — “imagination room” — is equipped with a “neg alarm” triggered any time someone says “no,” “but” or “can’t.” The Wellness Kitchen is stocked with spring water infused with fruit; colleagues chat with each other on S-Chat, the company’s in-house instant messenger.
STÄDA employees undergo mandatory personality testing that determines their leadership color — yellow means outgoing; blue is analytical. Staffers buy color-coded knickknacks for their desks, dress in their colors and use them to introduce themselves. (Go ahead and roll your eyes, but know that you risk a neg alarm.)
The ridiculousness isn’t lost on the novel’s protagonist, Ava. “Am I in a cult?” she wonders vaguely in the opening pages. It’s an excellent question.
Ava is a queer 30-something engineer who designs storage containers with
“perfect dimensions and ingenious lids.” She’s practical and competent and has no patience for social niceties. Since her fiance, Andie, died a few years prior, she’s channeled her grief into her work, breaking her days into 30-minute units: one for breakfast and coffee; 16 at work; another spent walking her dog. Her lifestyle suits her.
It’s a predictable existence, until a shiny new employee arrives, mesmerizing the office. Mat is a “literal Adonis” — a wildly handsome and charismatic sort who speaks in self-help platitudes. “He had a puppyish energy that alarmed her,” Gleichman and Blackett write. “He was the type of man who would accidentally drop a baby and immediately be forgiven.” He’s the corporate bro of Ava’s nightmares, and though he’s younger than her and fresh out of graduate school, he’s going to be her boss.
In his first few days at the office, Mat has pool tables and a shuffleboard court installed; he adds grass-fed jerky and electrolyte-heavy drinks to the Salty Kitchen. He implements marketing-centric “Yes, And” meetings, which the engineers loathe. His favorite catchphrase is “one thousand percent” — as in, “we can one thousand percent market this as the box for minimalists.” Or, “That guy is one thousand percent the worst.”
Inexplicably, despite her immediate visceral reaction, Ava is drawn to him. Stranger yet, they become friends. Soon, they’re in her Principled Bed.
The romance is startlingly out of the character for Ava, and demands some suspension of belief. If you go with it, you’ll start to get weirded out by Mat: Yes, he’s a cringeworthy caricature of male-entitlement, but there’s also something sinister about him.
Mat spends his free time at Good Guys meetings, which is similar to Alcoholics Anonymous, minus the alcohol. “It helps guys like me get back on their feet and keep up self-care regimens and do good in the world,” he tells Ava. “You know, good guys who have had some rough times.”
Ava occasionally has doubts about her new boyfriend, in part spurred by warnings from her lone office friend, who calls him dangerous. But her company-supplied therapist offers prompt reassurances: “Who could you be if you allowed yourself to be pleasantly surprised? Who could you be if you stepped out of your comfort zone?”
Clearly, the relationship will implode. A tense anticipation hums over much of the novel, foreshadowing a big reveal about Mat’s true intentions. The satire itself would have been enough to make the book work; the suspense heightens its stakes and makes it something else entirely.
There’s no way to put “The Very Nice Box” into, well, a box. It’s a parody that feels like an extended inside joke; it’s a thriller, a romance and a quirky coming-of-age saga. Gleichman and Blackett are trying to make a lot of points: about gender disparities in the workplace; about corporate responsibility; about gentrification. About insidious male toxicity and queer representation. That’s enough for several books, and some plotlines feel rushed, or like too much of a stretch.
But the novel’s witticisms and smart takes help it shine, and its empathetic commentary on grief humanizes it. Ava has closed herself off for years, and watching her open back up is satisfying.
Plus, who can resist a novel that takes down an entitled man-child in absurdly grand fashion?
Very Nice, indeed.
Angela Haupt is a freelance writer and health editor.
The Very Nice Box
By Eve Gleichman and Laura Blackett
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. 368 pp. $25