Now, Share has turned her images into a book of the same name, available July 13. Each park is listed with a bit of history alongside one of her sardonic illustrations (“Mysteriously silent and lonely,” reads a review of Alaska’s Kobuk Valley National Park; Washington state’s Mount Rainier elicited: “I’ve seen bigger mountains.”)
Just ahead of a cross-country road trip that will entail a few park visits, Share chatted over Zoom about why she thinks some visitors complain about our national treasures and how to make the most of national park experiences.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: How many of the National Parks have you been to?
A: I know some people really love to track that, but I have too many things in my brain to track how many parks I’ve been to. I actually put together a pack of stickers, to send to my mom, of all the parks I know I’ve been to with my family, and I think I’ve been to like a third of them.
Q: That’s impressive. Any favorites?
A: The Grand Canyon is definitely one of my favorites. Just because I think so many people don’t really experience the Grand Canyon. If you stand and look at it from the rim, I kind of get why you might be a little underwhelmed. But it’s just so different when you actually hike down in it. So I love that it’s almost like a hidden gem in a way, even though it’s probably the most famous park in the world. I also just really love the desert parks — pretty much anywhere in Utah or Arizona and I’m happy.
Q: Why do you think some reviewers have negative feedback about these beautiful, amazing gems?
A: I think they probably flat-out don’t spend enough time in the parks. When I was doing research for the book, I downloaded this spreadsheet from the National Park Service about the average visitor time, and I calculated it, and across all the parks, I think the average visitor spends about two and a half hours in a park. It’s kind of mind-boggling to me, that you could expect to spend a couple hours in Yellowstone and leave with the whole experience.
I think another reason is you can just kind of picture a situation where your vacation has gone on a few days too long, and you’re just at that point where everything is going to bother you. So you get rained on, and it’s the park’s fault.
Q: What surprised me is how people didn’t seem to know where they were going. It was as if they thought they were headed to Disney World and there would be a lot of entertainment — then they realized they’d have to go hiking.
A: Absolutely. And I think that’s probably gotten worse with covid because a lot of people who don’t have experience with the parks are going to the parks and, A, they’re not doing the research, they’re just showing up. And, B, a lot of parks are having to implement new rules. So Rocky Mountain National Park, for example, is doing timed-entry reservations now, and I almost missed that. My friend and I are planning to drive through on this big road trip this summer, and if we’d missed that and showed up at the gate and not been allowed in, we would have been mad. But that also would have been our fault. People like to blame the park. It’s like, “I couldn’t bring my dog: one star.” But they tell you that if you go on the website.
Q: Knowing what you know about disappointed customers, do you have recommendations for how to ensure a positive national park experience?
A: I think the number one thing is do the research, talk to people who’ve been there, talk to people who are familiar with what you like to do, and talk to rangers. I think a lot of people think rangers are just like police officers, they’re there to enforce the rules. But they’re really not — I mean, they are if you’re breaking the rules — but they’re also there to make sure you know what you’re doing, that you have an enjoyable experience and that you get the most out of your trip.
And then, just give things more time than you think you need. I’ve done this myself, where I’m like: Oh, these two parks are so close together, let me do them in two days, and you’re just not giving either park the attention and the time it really deserves. That’s why I don’t really subscribe to the “let me check every park off my list,” because I think that encourages people to cram a trip full of as many nearby parks as they can, and then they’re disappointed with all of them, which is such a bummer for the park and for you.
Q: Be honest. Are there any subpar parks in your opinion?
A: After Subpark Parks started getting popular, I started getting these notifications from Google that were like, “People want to know what you think; your reviews are being viewed.” And I was like, “Ohhhh, people are trying to check up on me and see if I’ve reviewed anything negatively.” But I think the only thing I’ve ever reviewed negatively online was a property-management company.
I always say, because I lived in St. Louis and went to high school there, if I had to pick a subpar park, it might be Gateway Arch, just because, even though it’s really cool and I love it — it’s a total crazy feat of engineering — it’s just not, to me, what a national park is.
Q: Anything else you want people to know?
A: I always like to talk about how this project started as kind of a joke, to laugh at people being negative jerks online, but I think there’s really a great lesson in there. I mean, if a national park can get a one-star review — a wonder of the world — it’s a reminder that you’re not going to please everyone. So, I hope it can sort of empower people to just live their life on their terms.
Subpar Parks
America’s Most Extraordinary National Parks and Their Least Impressed Visitors
By Amber Share
Plume. 224 pp. $22