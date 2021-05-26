A: Absolutely. And I think that’s probably gotten worse with covid because a lot of people who don’t have experience with the parks are going to the parks and, A, they’re not doing the research, they’re just showing up. And, B, a lot of parks are having to implement new rules. So Rocky Mountain National Park, for example, is doing timed-entry reservations now, and I almost missed that. My friend and I are planning to drive through on this big road trip this summer, and if we’d missed that and showed up at the gate and not been allowed in, we would have been mad. But that also would have been our fault. People like to blame the park. It’s like, “I couldn’t bring my dog: one star.” But they tell you that if you go on the website.