She began taking pictures in her 20s, photographing European landscapes and portraits. Returning to New York in 1951, she began to shoot pictures of what was to become “her favorite place on earth.” She documented the ’50s with street photography, including images of “mothers galore, some carbon copies of one another, with almost identical coats, hairstyles, and sobbing children.” She was always interested in “capturing the intersections of race and class,” and began her huge portfolio of celebrity images with a shot of Salvador Dali in 1952, and eventually photographing Lena Horne, Richard Nixon and Ava Gardner. She took pictures of her young charges at every home where she was employed; her happiest decade was spent with the Gensburgs of Chicago, “who became the family she never had.” During this time, she took a six-month leave to travel around the world by herself, resulting a wonderful series of images of global headgear.