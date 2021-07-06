As Simon wrestles with the complexity of this challenge, he begins to plumb the depth of his own naivete and complicity. “I was learning how desire can make you unrecognizable to yourself,” he says. “My life seemed to me to have been built upon a series of lies” He always assumed that his study of folklore and mythology at Harvard was an embarrassing act of irrelevance. But by the time he’s through editing “The Vixen, the Patriot, and the Fanatic,” those ancient tales of deceit and revenge sound like the very outlines of his life.