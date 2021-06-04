Right away, you know what Shane O’Mara, a neuroscientist, thinks about walking. His book, “In Praise of Walking,” available in paperback, extols the many benefits of putting one foot in front of the other: “We all know that it is good for our heart. But walking is also beneficial for the rest of our body. Walking helps protect and repair organs that have been subject to stresses and strains. It is good for the gut, assisting the passage of food through the intestines. Regular walking also acts as a brake on the aging of our brains, and can, in an important sense, reverse it. . . . Reliable, regular aerobic exercise can actually produce new cells in the hippocampus, the part of the brain that supports learning and memory.”