Best-Selling Books Week Ended July 8.

FICTION

1. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

2. “Spymaster” by Brad Thor (Atria)

3. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

4. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

6. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas Balzer & Bray (Harperteen)

7. “Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. “An Elephant & Piggie Biggie!” by Mo Willems (Disney-Hyperion)

9. “There There)” by Tommy Orange (Knopf)

10. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

NONFICTION

1. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

2. “Things That Matter” by Charles Krauthammer (Crown Forum)

3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

4. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

5. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

6. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

7. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

8. “The Soul of America” by Jon Meachum (Random House)

9. “StrengthsFinder 2.0” by Tom Rath (Gallup Press)

10. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Spymaster” by Brad Thor (Atria)

2. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

3. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

4. “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

5. “Gracie’s Secret” by Jill Childs (Bookouture)

6. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. “Sharp Objects” by Gillian Flynn (Crown/Archetype)

8. “Everything We Give” by Kerry Londale (Lake Union Publishing)

9. “When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Night Passages” by Robert B. Parker (Penguin)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Licensed to Lie” by Sidney Powell (Brown Books)

2. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House Publishing Group)

3. “Our Man in Charleston” by Christopher Dickey (Crown/Archetype)

4. “Bad Blood: John Carreyrou (Knopf Doubleday)

5. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

6. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

7. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

8. “One Beautiful Dream” by Jennifer Fulwiler (Zondervan)

9. “The Easy Asian Cookbook for Slow Cookers” by Nancy Cho (Nancy Cho)

10. “Americans in Paris” by Charles Glass (Penguin)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

