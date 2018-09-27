Best-Selling Books Week Ended September 23rd.

FICTION

1. “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. “Lethal White” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland Books)

3. “Juror ‥3” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

4. “Time’s Convert” by Deborah Harkness (Viking)

5. “Goodnight Goon” by Michael Rex (G.P. Putnman’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

6. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas Balzer & Bray (Harperteen)

7. “Shadow Tyrants: Clive Cussler” by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “The Last Kids on Earth & the Cosmic Beyond” by Max Braillier (Viking Books for Young Readers)

9. “In His Father’s Footsteps” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. “Leverage in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

NONFICTION

1. “Fear” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon (Touchstone Books)

3. “Cravings: Hungry for More” by Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter)

4. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

5. “In Pieces” by Sally Field (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Leadership: In Turbulent Times” by Doris Kearns (Goodwin/Simon & Schuster)

7. “The Deep State” by Jason Chaffetz (Broadside Books)

8. “These Truths” by Jill Lepore (W.W. Norton & Co.)

9. “StrengthsFinder 2.0” by Tom Rath (Gallup Press)

10. “D&D Waterdeep Dragon Heist HC” by Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Lethal White” by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland Books)

2. “What I’ve Done” by Melinda Leigh (Montlake Romance)

3. “Time’s Convert” by Deborah Harkness (Viking)

4. “Origin” by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)

5. “Hardcore Twenty-Four” by Janet Evanovich (Penguin)

6. “Juror ‥3” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

7. “Why Not Tonight” by Susan Mallory (Harlequin)

8. “Night Over Water” by Ken Follett (Penguin)

9. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Guilty as Sin” by Meghan March (Meghan March)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Fear” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

2. “In Pieces” by Sally Field (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

4. “Code Girls” by Liza Mundy (Hachette Books)

5. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. “Extreme Ownership” by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “Leadership: In Turbulent Times” by Doris Kearns (Goodwin/Simon & Schuster)

8. “The Deep State” by Jason Chaffetz (Broadside Books)

9. “Anxious for Nothing” by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

10. “These Truths” by Jill Lepore (W.W. Norton & Co.)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

