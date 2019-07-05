Best-Selling Books Week Ended June 29.

FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “Backlash” by Brad Thor (Atria)

3. “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

4. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steele (Delacorte)

5. “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

6. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert(Riverhead)

7. “Unsolved” by James Patterson & David Ellis (Little, Brown)

8. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

9. “Moon’s First Friends” by Susanna Leonard Hill (Sourcebooks Wonderland)

10. “Mrs. Everything” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

NONFICTION

1. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

2. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

3. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

4. “The Peach Truck Cookbook” by Stephen K. Rose & Jessica N. Rose (Scribner)

5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

6. “The Sublte Art of Not Giving A F*uck” by Mark Manson (Harper)

7. “Girl Wash Your Face” by Racjel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

8. “StrengthsFinder 2.0” by Tom Rath (Gallup)

9. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

10. “Songs of America” by Jon Meachham and Tim McGraw (Random House)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Backlash” by Brad Thor (Atria)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Breathless” by Helen Hardt (Helen Hardt)

4. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steele (Delacorte)

5. “Running Blind” by Lee Child (Jove)

6. “In the Darkness” by Mike Omer (Thomas & Mercer)

7. “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Hachette)

8. “The Solar War” by A.G. Riddle (A.G. Riddle)

9. “Seven Nights of Sin” Kendall Ryan (Kendall Ryan)

10. “Say Not to the Duke” Eloisa James (Avon)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Alexander Hamilton” by Ron Chernow (Penguin)

2. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover (Random House)

3. “A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts” by Pottermore (Pottermore)

4. “A Journey Though Potions and Herbology” by Pottermore (Pottermore)

5. “Isaac’s Storm” by Erik Larson (Vintage)

6. “Tools of Titans” by Timothy Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin)

7. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

8. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Essentialism” by Greg Mckeown (Crown Business)

10. “Ten Reasons Why We’re Wrong About the World” by Hans Rosling (Flatiron)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.