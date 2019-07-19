Best-Selling Books Week Ended July 13.

FICTION

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

2. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

3. “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

4. “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet)

5. “The Pigeon Has to Go to School!” by Mo Willems (Little, Brown)

6. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert(Riverhead)

7. “Backlash” by Brad Thor (Atria)

8. “Lost and Found” by Danielle Steele (Delacorte)

9. “Moon’s First Friends” by Susanna Leonard Hill (Sourcebooks Wonderland)

10. “Knife” by Jo Nesbo (Knopf)

NONFICTION

1. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

2. “Justice on Trial” by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)

3. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

4. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)

6. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

7. “StrengthsFinder 2.0” by Tom Rath (Gallup)

8. “The Sublte Art of Not Giving A F*uck” by Mark Manson (Harper)

9. “America’s Reluctant Prince” by Steven M Gillon (Dutton)

10. “Girl Wash Your Face” by Racjel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

3. “Summer of ‘69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Hachette)

4. “All Grown Up” by Vi Keeland (Vi Keeland)

5. “Knife” by Jo Nesbo (Knopf)

6. “Backlash” by Brad Thor (Atria)

7. “Paradox” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)

8. “Child’s Play” by Angela Marsons (Bookoutre)

9. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert(Riverhead)

10. “Evvie Drake Starts Over” by Linda Holmes (Ballantine)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Justice on Trial” by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)

2. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)

3. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. “An Incomplete Education” by Judy Jones and William Wilson (Random House)

5. “Ego Is the Ememy” by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

6. “Filthy Rich” by James Patterson, John Connolly and Tim Malloy (Little Brown

7. “America’s Reluctant Prince” by Steven M Gillon (Dutton)

8. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

9. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

10. “The Sublte Art of Not Giving A F*uck” by Mark Manson (Harper)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

