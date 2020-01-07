|1
|TALKING TO STRANGERS: WHAT WE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE PEOPLE WE DON’T KNOW (Little, Brown, $30). By Malcolm Gladwell. An examination of why humans are so bad at recognizing liars and lies.
|2
|THE BODY: A GUIDE FOR OCCUPANTS (Doubleday, $30). By Bill Bryson. An accessible and comprehensive look at the human body.
|3
|EDUCATED (Random House, $28). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.
|4
|THE BLUE ZONES KITCHEN: 100 RECIPES TO LIVE TO 100 (National Geographic, $30.) By Dan Buettner. A collection of recipes from the areas of the world with the healthiest and happiest communities.
|5
|THE YELLOW HOUSE (Grove Press, $26.) By Sarah M. Broom. A family comes weathers highs and lows in an overlooked part of New Orleans.
|6
|SAY NOTHING (Doubleday, $28.95). By Patrick Radden Keefe. A look back at the Troubles that ravaged Northern Ireland through the story of an abducted mother of 10.
|7
|BECOMING (Crown, $32.50).
By Michelle Obama. The former first lady reflects on her upbringing and her stint in the White House.
|8
|A WARNING (Twelve, $30). By Anonymous. An unnamed official in the Trump administration pulls back the curtain on life in the White House.
|9
|CATCH AND KILL: LIES, SPISE AND A CONSPIRACY TO PROTECT PREDETAORS (Little, Brown, $30.) By Ronan Farrow. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist looks back at the obstacles he faced when reporting on serial abusers.
|10
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99.) By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.