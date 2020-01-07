Fiction

1 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
2 SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26.) By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to set the record straight after her African American babysitter is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.
3 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99). By Ann Patchett. Over five decades, a family slowly unravels after the patriarch finds success.
4 ON EARTH WE’RE BRIEFLY GORGEOUS (Penguin Press, $26). By Ocean Vuong. A letter from a son to his illiterate mother delves into race, class and sexuality.
5 THE STARLESS SEA (Doubleday, $28.95). By Erin Morgenstern. A mysterious book leads a graduate student to a portal to another world.
6 THE WATER DANCER (One World, $28). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A young enslaved man with special powers escapes from a Virginia plantation.
7 NOTHING TO SEE HERE (Ecco, $26.99.) By Kevin Wilson. A woman agrees to care for 10-year-old twins who spontaneously burst into flames when agitated.
8 OLIVE, AGAIN (Random House, $27). By Elizabeth Strout. The sequel to Pulitzer winner “Olive Kitteridge” continues the tale of an opinionated woman and her friends and neighbors.
9 THE TESTAMENTS (Nan A. Talese, $28.95). By Margaret Atwood. The Booker Prize winner revisits the totalitarian society introduced in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
10 THE NICKEL BOYS (Doubleday, $24.95). By Colson Whitehead. A teen is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory where students are physically and sexually abused.

Nonfiction

1 TALKING TO STRANGERS: WHAT WE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE PEOPLE WE DON’T KNOW (Little, Brown, $30). By Malcolm Gladwell. An examination of why humans are so bad at recognizing liars and lies.
2 THE BODY: A GUIDE FOR OCCUPANTS (Doubleday, $30). By Bill Bryson. An accessible and comprehensive look at the human body.
3 EDUCATED (Random House, $28). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.
4 THE BLUE ZONES KITCHEN: 100 RECIPES TO LIVE TO 100 (National Geographic, $30.) By Dan Buettner. A collection of recipes from the areas of the world with the healthiest and happiest communities.
5 THE YELLOW HOUSE (Grove Press, $26.) By Sarah M. Broom. A family comes weathers highs and lows in an overlooked part of New Orleans.
6 SAY NOTHING (Doubleday, $28.95). By Patrick Radden Keefe. A look back at the Troubles that ravaged Northern Ireland through the story of an abducted mother of 10.
7 BECOMING (Crown, $32.50).
By Michelle Obama. The former first lady reflects on her upbringing and her stint in the White House.
8 A WARNING (Twelve, $30). By Anonymous. An unnamed official in the Trump administration pulls back the curtain on life in the White House.
9 CATCH AND KILL: LIES, SPISE AND A CONSPIRACY TO PROTECT PREDETAORS (Little, Brown, $30.) By Ronan Farrow. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist looks back at the obstacles he faced when reporting on serial abusers.
10 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99.) By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.

