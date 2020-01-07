1 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.

2 SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26.) By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to set the record straight after her African American babysitter is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.

3 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99). By Ann Patchett. Over five decades, a family slowly unravels after the patriarch finds success.

4 ON EARTH WE’RE BRIEFLY GORGEOUS (Penguin Press, $26). By Ocean Vuong. A letter from a son to his illiterate mother delves into race, class and sexuality.

5 THE STARLESS SEA (Doubleday, $28.95). By Erin Morgenstern. A mysterious book leads a graduate student to a portal to another world.

6 THE WATER DANCER (One World, $28). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A young enslaved man with special powers escapes from a Virginia plantation.

7 NOTHING TO SEE HERE (Ecco, $26.99.) By Kevin Wilson. A woman agrees to care for 10-year-old twins who spontaneously burst into flames when agitated.

8 OLIVE, AGAIN (Random House, $27). By Elizabeth Strout. The sequel to Pulitzer winner “Olive Kitteridge” continues the tale of an opinionated woman and her friends and neighbors.

9 THE TESTAMENTS (Nan A. Talese, $28.95). By Mar garet Atwood. The Booker Prize winner revisits the totalitarian society introduced in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”