1 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99.) By Ann Patchett. Told over the span of five decades, a family slowly unravels after the patriarch finds success.

2 THE STARLESS SEA (Doubleday, $28.95.) By Erin Morgenstern. A mysterious book leads a graduate student to a portal to another world.

3 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26.) By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a local murder trial.

4 OLIVE, AGAIN (Random House, $27.) By Elizabeth Strout. The sequel to Pulitzer winner “Olive Kitteridge” continues the tale of an opinionated woman and her friends and neighbors.

5 THE WATER DANCER (One World, $28.) By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A young slave with special powers escapes from a Virginia plantation.

6 THE TESTAMENTS (Nan A. Talese, $28.95.) By Margaret Atwood. The Booker Prize winner revisits the totalitarian society first introduced in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

7 ON EARTH WE’RE BRIEFLY GORGEOUS (Penguin Press, $26.) By Ocean Vuong. A letter from a son to his illiterate mother reveals family secrets about race, class and sexuality.

8 THE GUARDIANS (Doubleday, $29.95.) By John Grisham. A young black man is suspected of killing his former lawyer.

9 BLUE MOON (Delcarote, $28.99.) By Lee Child. While helping an elderly couple with loan sharks, Jack Reacher gets caught in a gang turf war.