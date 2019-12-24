Fiction

1 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
2 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99) By Ann Patchett. Over five decades, a family slowly unravels after the patriarch finds success.
3 THE WATER DANCER (One World, $28). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A young enslaved man with special powers escapes from a Virginia plantation.
4 THE TESTAMENTS (Nan A. Talese, $28.95). By Margaret Atwood. The Booker Prize winner revisits the totalitarian society introduced in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
5 ON EARTH WE’RE BRIEFLY GORGEOUS (Penguin Press, $26). By Ocean Vuong. A letter from a son to his illiterate mother reveals family secrets about race, class and sexuality.
6 THE STARLESS SEA (Doubleday, $28.95). By Erin Morgenstern. A mysterious book leads a graduate student to a portal to another world.
7 OLIVE, AGAIN (Random House, $27). By Elizabeth Strout. The sequel to Pulitzer winner “Olive Kitteridge” continues the tale of an opinionated woman and her friends and neighbors.
8 THE GUARDIANS (Doubleday, $29.95). By John Grisham. A young black man is suspected of killing his former lawyer.
9 THE NICKEL BOYS (Doubleday, $24.95.) By Colson Whitehead. A black teen is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory where students are physically and sexually abused.
10 THE GIVER OF STARS (Pamela Dorman Books, $28.) By Jojo Moyes. A British woman, disappointed by her life in rural Kentucky, is reinvigorated when she joins a group of female librarians on horseback.

Nonfiction

1 TALKING TO STRANGERS: WHAT WE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE PEOPLE WE DON’T KNOW (Little, Brown, $30). By Malcolm Gladwell. An examination of why humans are so bad at recognizing liars and lies.
2 THE BODY: A GUIDE FOR OCCUPANTS (Doubleday, $30). By Bill Bryson. An accessible and comprehensive look at the human body.
3 EDUCATED (Random House, $28). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.
4 A WARNING (Twelve, $30). By Anonymous. An unnamed official in the Trump administration pulls back the curtain on life in the White House.
5 BLOWOUT: CORRUPTED DEMOCRACY, ROGUE STATE RUSSIA, AND THE RICHEST, MOST DESTRUCTIVE INDUSTRY ON EARTH (Crown, $30). By Rachel Maddow. A critical assessment of the oil industry.
6 SAY NOTHING (Doubleday, $28.95.) By Patrick Radden Keefe. A look back at the Troubles that ravaged Northern Ireland through the story of an abducted mother of 10.
7 HOW TO (Riverhead Books, $28.) By Randall Munroe. An illustrated tongue-in-cheek guide to navigating various predicaments.
8 BECOMING (Crown, $32.50).
By Michelle Obama. The former first lady reflects on her upbringing and her stint in the White House.
9 STRANGE PLANET (Morrow Gift, $14.95.) By Nathan W. Pyle. Comics that ponder the absurdity of human behavior by viewing everyday life through the eyes of aliens.
10 ME (Holt, $30). By Elton John. The rock icon ruminates on his career and life.

