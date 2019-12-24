1 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.

2 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99) By Ann Patchett. Over five decades, a family slowly unravels after the patriarch finds success.

3 THE WATER DANCER (One World, $28). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A young enslaved man with special powers escapes from a Virginia plantation.

4 THE TESTAMENTS (Nan A. Talese, $28.95). By Mar garet Atwood. The Booker Prize winner revisits the totalitarian society introduced in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

5 ON EARTH WE’RE BRIEFLY GORGEOUS (Penguin Press, $26). By Ocean Vuong. A letter from a son to his illiterate mother reveals family secrets about race, class and sexuality.

6 THE STARLESS SEA (Doubleday, $28.95). By Erin Morgenstern. A mysterious book leads a graduate student to a portal to another world.

7 OLIVE, AGAIN (Random House, $27). By Elizabeth Strout. The sequel to Pulitzer winner “Olive Kitteridge” continues the tale of an opinionated woman and her friends and neighbors.

8 THE GUARDIANS (Doubleday, $29.95). By John Grisham. A young black man is suspected of killing his former lawyer.

9 THE NICKEL BOYS (Doubleday, $24.95.) By Colson Whitehead. A black teen is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory where students are physically and sexually abused.