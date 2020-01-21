1 SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to set the record straight after her African American babysitter is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.

2 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.

3 THE DUTCH HOUSE(Harper, $27.99). By Ann Patchett. Over five decades, a family slowly unravels after the patriarch finds success.

4 ON EARTH WE’RE BRIEFLY GORGEOUS (Penguin Press, $26). By Ocean Vuong. A letter from a son to his illiterate mother delves into race, class and sexuality.

5 OLIVE, AGAIN (Random House, $27). By Elizabeth Strout. The sequel to Pulitzer winner “Olive Kitteridge” continues the tale of an opinionated woman and her friends and neighbors.

6 THE STARLESS SEA (Doubleday, $28.95). By Erin Morgenstern. A mysterious book leads a graduate student to a portal to another world.

7 THE GIVER OF STARS (Pamela Dorman, $28.) By Jojo Moyes. A British woman, disappointed by her life in rural Kentucky, is reinvigorated when she joins a group of female librarians on horseback.

8 THE WATER DANCER (One World, $28). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A young enslaved man with special powers escapes from a Virginia plantation.

9 LONG BRIGHT RIVER (Riverhead, $26.) By Liz Moore. A police officer attempts to find her drug addict sister whose disappearance may be tied to a string of murders.