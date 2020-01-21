Fiction

1 SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to set the record straight after her African American babysitter is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.
2 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
3 THE DUTCH HOUSE(Harper, $27.99). By Ann Patchett. Over five decades, a family slowly unravels after the patriarch finds success.
4 ON EARTH WE’RE BRIEFLY GORGEOUS (Penguin Press, $26). By Ocean Vuong. A letter from a son to his illiterate mother delves into race, class and sexuality.
5 OLIVE, AGAIN (Random House, $27). By Elizabeth Strout. The sequel to Pulitzer winner “Olive Kitteridge” continues the tale of an opinionated woman and her friends and neighbors.
6 THE STARLESS SEA (Doubleday, $28.95). By Erin Morgenstern. A mysterious book leads a graduate student to a portal to another world.
7 THE GIVER OF STARS (Pamela Dorman, $28.) By Jojo Moyes. A British woman, disappointed by her life in rural Kentucky, is reinvigorated when she joins a group of female librarians on horseback.
8 THE WATER DANCER (One World, $28). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A young enslaved man with special powers escapes from a Virginia plantation.
9 LONG BRIGHT RIVER (Riverhead, $26.) By Liz Moore. A police officer attempts to find her drug addict sister whose disappearance may be tied to a string of murders.
10 DEAR EDWARD (The Dial Press, $27.) By Ann Napolitano. A 12-year-old boy grapples with the harsh realities of life after he survives a horrific plane crash.

Nonfiction

1 TALKING TO STRANGERS: WHAT WE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE PEOPLE WE DON’T KNOW (Little, Brown, $30). By Malcolm Gladwell. An examination of why humans are so bad at recognizing liars and lies.
2 EDUCATED (Random House, $28). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.
3 THE BODY: A GUIDE FOR OCCUPANTS (Doubleday, $30). By Bill Bryson. An accessible and comprehensive look at the human body.
4 SUCCESSFUL AGING: A NEUROSCIENTIST EXPLORES THE POWER AND POTENTIAL OF OUR LIVES (Dutton, $30.) By Daniel J. Levitin. A new approach on how to thrive while growing older.
5 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
6 THE BLUE ZONES KITCHEN: 100 RECIPES TO LIVE TO 100 (National Geographic, $30). By Dan Buettner. A collection of recipes from the areas of the world with the healthiest and happiest communities.
7 TIGHTROPE: AMERICANS REACHING FOR HOPE (Knopf, $27.95.) By Nichlas D. Kristof & Sheryl WuDunn. An examination of working-class Americans across the country, from their personal struggles to their successes.
8 UNCANNEY VALLEY (MCD, $27.) By Anna Wiener. A memoir about a young woman’s experiences working at Silicon Valley tech start-ups.
9 BECOMING (Crown, $32.50).
By Michelle Obama. The former first lady reflects on her upbringing and her stint in the White House.
10 SAY NOTHING: A TRUE STORY OF MURDER AND MEMORY IN NORTHERN IRELAND Doubleday, $28.95). By Patrick Radden Keefe. A look back at the Troubles that ravaged Northern Ireland through the story of an abducted mother of 10.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Jan. 19. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)