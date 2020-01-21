|1
|TALKING TO STRANGERS: WHAT WE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE PEOPLE WE DON’T KNOW (Little, Brown, $30). By Malcolm Gladwell. An examination of why humans are so bad at recognizing liars and lies.
|2
|EDUCATED (Random House, $28). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.
|3
|THE BODY: A GUIDE FOR OCCUPANTS (Doubleday, $30). By Bill Bryson. An accessible and comprehensive look at the human body.
|4
|SUCCESSFUL AGING: A NEUROSCIENTIST EXPLORES THE POWER AND POTENTIAL OF OUR LIVES (Dutton, $30.) By Daniel J. Levitin. A new approach on how to thrive while growing older.
|5
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
|6
|THE BLUE ZONES KITCHEN: 100 RECIPES TO LIVE TO 100 (National Geographic, $30). By Dan Buettner. A collection of recipes from the areas of the world with the healthiest and happiest communities.
|7
|TIGHTROPE: AMERICANS REACHING FOR HOPE (Knopf, $27.95.) By Nichlas D. Kristof & Sheryl WuDunn. An examination of working-class Americans across the country, from their personal struggles to their successes.
|8
|UNCANNEY VALLEY (MCD, $27.) By Anna Wiener. A memoir about a young woman’s experiences working at Silicon Valley tech start-ups.
|9
|BECOMING (Crown, $32.50).
By Michelle Obama. The former first lady reflects on her upbringing and her stint in the White House.
|10
|SAY NOTHING: A TRUE STORY OF MURDER AND MEMORY IN NORTHERN IRELAND Doubleday, $28.95). By Patrick Radden Keefe. A look back at the Troubles that ravaged Northern Ireland through the story of an abducted mother of 10.