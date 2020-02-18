1 AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the American border.

2 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.

3 A LONG PETAL OF THE SEA (Ballantine, $28). By Isabel Allende. A pregnant widow and an army doctor abandon their homeland during the Spanish Civil War to start a new life in Chile.

4 SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to set the record straight after her African American babysitter is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.

5 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99). By Ann Patchett. A brother and sister who grew up wealthy are thrown into turmoil when their fortunes change.

6 WEATHER (Knopf, $23.95). By Jenny Offill. A librarian with a knack for helping family members through personal crises must confront global issues when she begins working for a climate change podcast.

7 ON EARTH WE’RE BRIEFLY GORGEOUS (Penguin Press, $26). By Ocean Vuong. A letter from a son to his illiterate mother delves into race, class and sexuality.

8 THE GIVER OF STARS (Pamela Dorman, $28). By Jojo Moyes. A British woman, disappointed by her life in rural Kentucky, is reinvigorated when she joins a group of female librarians on horseback.

9 OLIVE, AGAIN (Random House, $27). By Elizabeth Strout. The sequel to Pulitzer winner “Olive Kitteridge” continues the tale of an opinionated woman and her friends and neighbors.