Fiction

1 AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the American border.
2 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
3 A LONG PETAL OF THE SEA (Ballantine, $28). By Isabel Allende. A pregnant widow and an army doctor abandon their homeland during the Spanish Civil War to start a new life in Chile.
4 SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to set the record straight after her African American babysitter is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.
5 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99). By Ann Patchett. A brother and sister who grew up wealthy are thrown into turmoil when their fortunes change.
6 WEATHER (Knopf, $23.95). By Jenny Offill. A librarian with a knack for helping family members through personal crises must confront global issues when she begins working for a climate change podcast.
7 ON EARTH WE’RE BRIEFLY GORGEOUS (Penguin Press, $26). By Ocean Vuong. A letter from a son to his illiterate mother delves into race, class and sexuality.
8 THE GIVER OF STARS (Pamela Dorman, $28). By Jojo Moyes. A British woman, disappointed by her life in rural Kentucky, is reinvigorated when she joins a group of female librarians on horseback.
9 OLIVE, AGAIN (Random House, $27). By Elizabeth Strout. The sequel to Pulitzer winner “Olive Kitteridge” continues the tale of an opinionated woman and her friends and neighbors.
10 THE WATER DANCER (One World, $28). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A young enslaved man with special powers escapes from a Virginia plantation.

Nonfiction

1 A VERY STABLE GENIUS (Penguin Press, $30). By Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. Through interviews with senior White House officials, two Washington Post reporters give a behind-the-scenes look at Donald Trump’s presidency.
2 TALKING TO STRANGERS: WHAT WE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE PEOPLE WE DON’T KNOW (Little, Brown, $30). By Malcolm Gladwell. An examination of why humans are so bad at recognizing liars and lies.
3 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. A British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
4 EDUCATED (Random House, $28). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.
5 THE BODY: A GUIDE FOR OCCUPANTS (Doubleday, $30). By Bill Bryson. A look at the human body.
6 OPEN BOOK (Dey Street, $28.99). By Jessica Simpson. The singer and reality star turned fashion mogul looks back on her career, her high-profile divorce and her life as a tabloid fixture.
7 BECOMING (Crown, $32.50). By Michelle Obama. The former first lady reflects on her upbringing and her stint in the White House.
8 WHY WE’RE POLARIZED (Avid Reader, $28). By Ezra Klein. The Vox founder tries to make sense of our current political reality.
9 NOTHING FANCY (Clarkson Potter, $32.50.) By Alison Roman. A collection of recipes designed to make entertaining as easy as possible.
10 SUCCESSFUL AGING (Dutton, $30). By Daniel J. Levitin. A new approach on how to thrive while growing older.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Feb. 16. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)