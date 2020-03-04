|1
|AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99) By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the American border.
|WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26) By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
|A LONG PETAL OF THE SEA (Ballantine, $28) By Isabel Allende. A pregnant widow and an army doctor abandon their homeland during the Spanish Civil War to start a new life in Chile.
|SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26) By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to befriend her babysitter who is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.
|THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99) By Ann Patchett. A brother and sister who grew up wealthy are thrown into turmoil when their fortunes change.
|APEIROGON (Random House, $28) By Colum McCann. Two fathers, one Palestinian and one Israeli, who were raised to hate each other develop an unlikely friendship.
|WEATHER (Knopf, $23.95) By Jenny Offill. A librarian with a knack for helping family members through personal crises must confront global issues when she begins working for a climate change podcast.
|ON EARTH WE’RE BRIEFLY GORGEOUS (Penguin Press, $26) By Ocean Vuong. A letter from a son to his illiterate mother delves into race, class and sexuality.
|THE GIVER OF STARS (Pamela Dorman, $28) By Jojo Moyes. A British woman, disappointed by her life in rural Kentucky, is reinvigorated when she joins a group of female librarians on horseback.
|THE SILENT PATIENT (Celadon Books, $26.99) By Alex Michaelides. A psychotherapist is consumed with finding out why a woman killed her husband.