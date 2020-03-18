|1
|UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir as well as a guide for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
|2
|THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores both his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
|3
|TALKING TO STRANGERS: WHAT WE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE PEOPLE WE DON’T KNOW (Little, Brown, $30). By Malcolm Gladwell. An examination of why humans are so bad at recognizing liars and lies.
|4
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. A British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
|5
|RECOLLECTIONS OF MY NONEXISTENCE: A MEMOIR (Viking, $26). By Rebecca Solnit. A memoir of personal transformation that also explores how women are perceived in society.
|6
|EDUCATED (Random House, $28). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.
|7
|THE MAMBA MENTALITY: HOW I PLAY (MCD, $35). By Kobe Bryant. A look at the late basketball star’s approach to becoming mentally and physically stronger.
|8
|A VERY STABLE GENIUS (Penguin Press, $30). By Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. Through interviews with senior White House officials, two Washington Post reporters give a behind-the-scenes look at Donald Trump’s presidency.
|9
|OPEN BOOK (Dey Street, $28.99). By Jessica Simpson. The singer and reality star turned fashion mogul looks back on her career, her high-profile divorce and her life as a tabloid fixture.
|10
|THE BODY: A GUIDE FOR OCCUPANTS (Doubleday, $30). By Bill Bryson. A look at the human body.