Fiction

1 THE MIRROR & THE LIGHT (Henry Holt & Co., $30). By Hilary Mantel. Thomas Cromwell must rely on his wits to climb to the heights of power in the court of Henry VIII.
2 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
3 AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
4 MY DARK VANESSA (Willliam Morrow, $27.99). By Kate Elizabeth Russell. A woman reckons with the memory of her first love, an older man, and the realization that he may have been a sexual predator.
5 THE NIGHT WATCHMAN (Harper, $28.99). By Louise Erdrich. A night watchman who is also a Chippewa Council member battles Native American dispossession in 1953 North Dakota.
6 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99). By Ann Patchett. A brother and sister who grew up wealthy are thrown into turmoil when their fortunes change.
7 SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to befriend her babysitter, who is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.
8 A LONG PETAL OF THE SEA (Ballantine, $28). By Isabel Allende. A pregnant widow and an army doctor abandon their homeland during the Spanish Civil War to start a new life in Chile.
9 WRITERS & LOVERS (Grove Press, $27). By Lily King. A young woman tries to balance creative ambitions with the demands of living as an artist.
10 DEACON KING KONG (Riverhead, $28). By James McBride. Violence and its consequences are explored when an old church deacon shoots a neighborhood drug dealer.

Nonfiction

1 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir as well as a guide for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
2 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores both his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
3 TALKING TO STRANGERS: WHAT WE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE PEOPLE WE DON’T KNOW (Little, Brown, $30). By Malcolm Gladwell. An examination of why humans are so bad at recognizing liars and lies.
4 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. A British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
5 RECOLLECTIONS OF MY NONEXISTENCE: A MEMOIR (Viking, $26). By Rebecca Solnit. A memoir of personal transformation that also explores how women are perceived in society.
6 EDUCATED (Random House, $28). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.
7 THE MAMBA MENTALITY: HOW I PLAY (MCD, $35). By Kobe Bryant. A look at the late basketball star’s approach to becoming mentally and physically stronger.
8 A VERY STABLE GENIUS (Penguin Press, $30). By Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. Through interviews with senior White House officials, two Washington Post reporters give a behind-the-scenes look at Donald Trump’s presidency.
9 OPEN BOOK (Dey Street, $28.99). By Jessica Simpson. The singer and reality star turned fashion mogul looks back on her career, her high-profile divorce and her life as a tabloid fixture.
10 THE BODY: A GUIDE FOR OCCUPANTS (Doubleday, $30). By Bill Bryson. A look at the human body.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended March 15. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)