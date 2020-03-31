Fiction

1 THE GLASS HOTEL (Knopf, $26.95). By Emily St. John Mandel. The aftermath of a financial collapse reveals greed, guilt, ghosts and unintended consequences.
2 THE MIRROR & THE LIGHT (Henry Holt & Co., $30). By Hilary Mantel. Thomas Cromwell must rely on his wits to climb to the heights of power in the court of Henry VIII.
3 THE NIGHT WATCHMAN (Harper, $28.99). By Louise Erdrich. A night watchman who is also a Chippewa Council member battles Native American dispossession in 1953 North Dakota.
4 THE CITY WE BECAME (Orbit, $28). By N.K. Jemisin. In the first novel of a trilogy, New York City is alive as six souls who must stop dark forces from destroying their world.
5 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
6 WRITERS & LOVERS (Grove Press, $27). By Lily King. A young woman tries to balance creative ambitions with the demands of living as an artist.
7 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99). By Ann Patchett. A brother and sister who grew up wealthy are thrown into turmoil when their fortunes change.
8 AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
9 MY DARK VANESSA (Willliam Morrow, $27.99). By Kate Elizabeth Russell. A woman reckons with the memory of her first love, an older man, and the realization that he may have been a sexual predator.
10 SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to befriend her babysitter, who is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.

Nonfiction

1 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores both his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
2 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir as well as a guide for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
3 EDUCATED (Random House, $28). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.
4 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. A British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
5 TALKING TO STRANGERS: WHAT WE SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE PEOPLE WE DON’T KNOW (Little, Brown, $30). By Malcolm Gladwell. An examination of why humans are so bad at recognizing liars and lies.
6 RECOLLECTIONS OF MY NONEXISTENCE: A MEMOIR (Viking, $26). By Rebecca Solnit. A memoir of personal transformation that also explores how women are perceived in society.
7 MAYBE YOU SHOULD TALK TO SOMEONE (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $28). By Lori Gottlieb. A therapist reflects on her work helping others and her experience seeking her own mental health help.
8 NOTHING FANCY (Clarkson Potter, $32.50). By Alison Roman. Simple meals designed to make cooking fun.
9 HERE FOR IT: OR, HOW TO SAVE YOUR SOUL IN AMERICA (Ballantine, $26). By R. Eric Thomas. A writer who was always on the outside looking in examines what it means to be “other.”
10 SAVE YOURSELF (Grand Central, $27). By Cameron Esposito. A comedian tells stories about growing up as a timid, queer misfit who found her voice as a stand-up comic.

