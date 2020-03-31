|1
|THE GLASS HOTEL (Knopf, $26.95). By Emily St. John Mandel. The aftermath of a financial collapse reveals greed, guilt, ghosts and unintended consequences.
|2
|THE MIRROR & THE LIGHT (Henry Holt & Co., $30). By Hilary Mantel. Thomas Cromwell must rely on his wits to climb to the heights of power in the court of Henry VIII.
|3
|THE NIGHT WATCHMAN (Harper, $28.99). By Louise Erdrich. A night watchman who is also a Chippewa Council member battles Native American dispossession in 1953 North Dakota.
|4
|THE CITY WE BECAME (Orbit, $28). By N.K. Jemisin. In the first novel of a trilogy, New York City is alive as six souls who must stop dark forces from destroying their world.
|5
|WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
|6
|WRITERS & LOVERS (Grove Press, $27). By Lily King. A young woman tries to balance creative ambitions with the demands of living as an artist.
|7
|THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99). By Ann Patchett. A brother and sister who grew up wealthy are thrown into turmoil when their fortunes change.
|8
|AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
|9
|MY DARK VANESSA (Willliam Morrow, $27.99). By Kate Elizabeth Russell. A woman reckons with the memory of her first love, an older man, and the realization that he may have been a sexual predator.
|10
|SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to befriend her babysitter, who is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.