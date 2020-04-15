|1
|UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir as well as a guide for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
|2
|THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores both his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
|3
|HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD: INSIDE THE MIND OF AN AMERICAN FAMILY (Doubleday, $29.95). By Robert Kolker. A family of 14, including six brothers with schizophrenia, face violence and shame while trying to navigate the mental health system in mid-century America.
|4
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. A British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
|5
|THE LAST BOOK ON THE LEFT: STORIES OF MURDER AND MAYHEM FROM HISTORY’S MOST NOTORIOUS SERIAL KILLERS (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26). By Henry Zebrowski, Ben Kissel and Marcus Parks. The hosts of “The Last Podcast on the Left” profile history’s most infamous murderers.
|6
|KOREAN DREAM: A VISION FOR A UNIFIED KOREA (Morgan James, $29.95). By Hyun Jin Preston Moon. A call to action to create a unified Korean nation that advocates for peace.
|7
|EDUCATED (Random House, $28). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.
|8
|NOTHING FANCY (Clarkson Potter, $32.50). By Alison Roman. Simple meals designed to make cooking fun.
|9
|FRONT ROW AT THE TRUMP SHOW (Dutton, $28). By Jonathan Karl. The chief White House correspondent for ABC News explains how Donald Trump is reshaping the presidency.
|10
|HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT: THE INVENTION OF DONALD TRUMP AND THE EROSION OF AMERICA (Flatiron, $27.99). By Sarah Kendzior. The co-host of the podcast “Gaslit Nation” correlates Donald Trump’s rise to power with the erosion of American civil liberties.