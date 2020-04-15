Fiction

1 THE GLASS HOTEL (Knopf, $26.95). By Emily St. John Mandel. The aftermath of a financial collapse reveals greed, guilt, ghosts and unintended consequences.
2 THE MIRROR & THE LIGHT (Henry Holt, $30). By Hilary Mantel. Thomas Cromwell must rely on his wits to climb to the heights of power in the court of Henry VIII.
3 AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
4 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
5 REDHEAD BY THE SIDE OF THE ROAD (Knopf, $26.95). By Anne Tyler. A computer fix-it guy from Baltimore faces disruption to his orderly life.
6 THE NIGHT WATCHMAN (Harper, $28.99). By Louise Erdrich. A night watchman who is also a Chippewa Council member battles Native American dispossession in 1953 North Dakota.
7 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99). By Ann Patchett. A brother and sister who grew up wealthy are thrown into turmoil when their fortunes change.
8 WRITERS & LOVERS (Grove Press, $27). By Lily King. A young woman tries to balance creative ambitions with the demands of living as an artist.
9 VALENTINE (Harper, $26.99). By Elizabeth Wetmore. One girl’s tragedy in a West Texas town has an impact on the small community’s women.
10 THE CITY WE BECAME (Orbit, $28). By N.K. Jemisin. In the first novel of a trilogy, New York City is alive, and its six souls must stop dark forces from destroying their world.

Nonfiction

1 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir as well as a guide for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
2 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores both his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
3 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD: INSIDE THE MIND OF AN AMERICAN FAMILY (Doubleday, $29.95). By Robert Kolker. A family of 14, including six brothers with schizophrenia, face violence and shame while trying to navigate the mental health system in mid-century America.
4 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. A British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
5 THE LAST BOOK ON THE LEFT: STORIES OF MURDER AND MAYHEM FROM HISTORY’S MOST NOTORIOUS SERIAL KILLERS (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26). By Henry Zebrowski, Ben Kissel and Marcus Parks. The hosts of “The Last Podcast on the Left” profile history’s most infamous murderers.
6 KOREAN DREAM: A VISION FOR A UNIFIED KOREA (Morgan James, $29.95). By Hyun Jin Preston Moon. A call to action to create a unified Korean nation that advocates for peace.
7 EDUCATED (Random House, $28). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.
8 NOTHING FANCY (Clarkson Potter, $32.50). By Alison Roman. Simple meals designed to make cooking fun.
9 FRONT ROW AT THE TRUMP SHOW (Dutton, $28). By Jonathan Karl. The chief White House correspondent for ABC News explains how Donald Trump is reshaping the presidency.
10 HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT: THE INVENTION OF DONALD TRUMP AND THE EROSION OF AMERICA (Flatiron, $27.99). By Sarah Kendzior. The co-host of the podcast “Gaslit Nation” correlates Donald Trump’s rise to power with the erosion of American civil liberties.

