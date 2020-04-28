|1
|THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores both his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
|2
|UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and guide for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
|3
|HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD: INSIDE THE MIND OF AN AMERICAN FAMILY (Doubleday, $29.95). By Robert Kolker. A family of 14, including six brothers with schizophrenia, faces violence and shame while trying to navigate the mental health system in mid-century America.
|4
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99.) By Charlie Mackesy. A British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
|5
|WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BE A BIRD (Knopf, $35). By David Allen Sibley. An illustrated guide for those interested in finding out what the birds in their backyards are doing.
|6
|HELL AND OTHER DESTINATIONS (Harper, $29.99). By Madeleine Albright. The former secretary of state reflects on the ways she has spent her time since leaving public office.
|7
|EDUCATED (Random House, $28). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.
|8
|THE LAST BOOK ON THE LEFT: STORIES OF MURDER AND MAYHEM FROM HISTORY’S MOST NOTORIOUS SERIAL KILLERS (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26). By Henry Zebrowski, Ben Kissel and Marcus Parks. The hosts of “The Last Podcast on the Left” profile history’s most infamous murderers.
|9
|NOTHING FANCY (Clarkson Potter, $32.50). By Alison Roman. Simple meals designed to make cooking fun.
|10
|FRONT ROW AT THE TRUMP SHOW (Dutton, $28). By Jonathan Karl. The chief White House correspondent for ABC News explains how Donald Trump is reshaping the presidency.