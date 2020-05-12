Fiction

1 THE BOOK OF LONGINGS (Viking, $28). By Sue Monk Kidd. A novel about Jesus’ wife, Ana, and her struggle to elevate women in a society that demeans them.
2 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
3 ALL ADULTS HERE (Riverhead, $27). By Emma Straub. A family’s matriarch and her adult children come to terms with past transgressions and enduring secrets.
4 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99). By Ann Patchett. A brother and sister who grew up wealthy are thrown into turmoil when their fortunes change.
5 CAMINO WINDS (Doubleday, $28.95). By John Grisham. In this follow-up to “Camino Island,” bookstore owner Bruce Cable investigates a murder that took place during a hurricane.
6 THE GLASS HOTEL (Knopf, $26.95). By Emily St. John Mandel. The aftermath of a financial collapse reveals greed, guilt, ghosts and unintended consequences.
7 AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
8 IF IT BLEEDS (Scribner, $30). By Stephen King. A collection of four new novellas from the legendary American horror writer.
9 THE NICKEL BOYS (Doubleday, $24.95). By Colson Whitehead. A black teen is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory where students are physically and sexually abused.
10 REDHEAD BY THE SIDE OF THE ROAD (Knopf, $26.95). By Anne Tyler. A computer fix-it guy from Baltimore faces disruption to his orderly life.

Nonfiction

1 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and guide for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
2 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores both his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
3 WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BE A BIRD (Knopf, $35). By David Allen Sibley. An illustrated guide for those interested in finding out what the birds in their backyards are doing.
4 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. A British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
5 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD: INSIDE THE MIND OF AN AMERICAN FAMILY (Doubleday, $29.95). By Robert Kolker. A family of 14, including six brothers with schizophrenia, faces violence and shame while trying to navigate the mental health system in mid-century America.
6 EDUCATED (Random House, $28). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.
7 BECOMING (Crown, $32.50). By Michelle Obama. The former first lady looks back at her upbringing and her stint in the White House.
8 NOTHING FANCY (Clarkson Potter, $32.50). By Alison Roman. Simple meals designed to make cooking fun.
9 PELOSI (Holt, $27.99). By Molly Ball. A look at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s personal life and political ascent.
10 DIRT: ADVENTURES IN LYON AS A CHEF IN TRAINING, FATHER, AND SLEUTH LOOKING FOR THE SECRET OF FRENCH COOKING (Knopf, $28.95). By Bill Buford. The author tries to understand the esteemed art of French cooking and appreciate why it is so revered.

