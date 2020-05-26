Fiction

1 RODHAM (Random House, $28). By Curtis Sittenfeld. An alternate history novel imagining what could have happened if Hillary Rodham had never married Bill Clinton.
2 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
3 THE BOOK OF LONGINGS (Viking, $28). By Sue Monk Kidd. A novel about Jesus’s wife, Ana, and her struggle to elevate women in a society that demeans them.
4 ALL ADULTS HERE (Riverhead, $27). By Emma Straub. A family’s matriarch and her adult children come to terms with past transgressions and enduring secrets.
5 AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
6 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99). By Ann Patchett. A brother and sister who grew up wealthy are thrown into turmoil when their fortunes change.
7 CAMINO WINDS (Doubleday, $28.95). By John Grisham. In this follow-up to “Camino Island,” bookstore owner Bruce Cable investigates a killing that took place during a hurricane.
8 THE GLASS HOTEL (Knopf, $26.95). By Emily St. John Mandel. The aftermath of a financial collapse reveals greed, guilt, ghosts and unintended consequences.
9 BIG SUMMER (Atria, $28). By Jennifer Weiner. A 20-something Instagram influencer reconnects with her estranged former best friend over a weekend wedding in Cape Cod.
10 THE LAST TRIAL (Grand Central, $29). By Scott Turow. Defense attorney Alejandro “Sandy” Stern returns to court to defend an old friend against charges of insider trading, fraud and murder.

Nonfiction

1 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and guide for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
2 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores both his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
3 WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BE A BIRD (Knopf, $35). By David Allen Sibley. An illustrated guide for those interested in finding out what the birds in their backyards are doing.
4 EDUCATED (Random House, $28). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.
5 BECOMING (Crown, $32.50). By Michelle Obama. The former first lady looks back at her upbringing and her stint in the White House.
6 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. A British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
7 PELOSI (Holt, $27.99). By Molly Ball. A look at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s personal life and political ascent.
8 STRAY: A MEMOIR (Knopf, $25.95). By Stephanie Danler. The author of “Sweetbitter” tries to make peace with her difficult upbringing.
9 HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD: INSIDE THE MIND OF AN AMERICAN FAMILY (Doubleday, $29.95). By Robert Kolker. A family of 14, including six brothers with schizophrenia, faces violence and shame while trying to navigate the mental health system in mid-century America.
10 DIRT: ADVENTURES IN LYON AS A CHEF IN TRAINING, FATHER, AND SLEUTH LOOKING FOR THE SECRET OF FRENCH COOKING (Knopf, $28.95). By Bill Buford. The author tries to understand the esteemed art of French cooking and appreciate why it is so revered.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended May 24. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)