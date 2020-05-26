|1
|RODHAM (Random House, $28). By Curtis Sittenfeld. An alternate history novel imagining what could have happened if Hillary Rodham had never married Bill Clinton.
|2
|WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
|3
|THE BOOK OF LONGINGS (Viking, $28). By Sue Monk Kidd. A novel about Jesus’s wife, Ana, and her struggle to elevate women in a society that demeans them.
|4
|ALL ADULTS HERE (Riverhead, $27). By Emma Straub. A family’s matriarch and her adult children come to terms with past transgressions and enduring secrets.
|5
|AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
|6
|THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99). By Ann Patchett. A brother and sister who grew up wealthy are thrown into turmoil when their fortunes change.
|7
|CAMINO WINDS (Doubleday, $28.95). By John Grisham. In this follow-up to “Camino Island,” bookstore owner Bruce Cable investigates a killing that took place during a hurricane.
|8
|THE GLASS HOTEL (Knopf, $26.95). By Emily St. John Mandel. The aftermath of a financial collapse reveals greed, guilt, ghosts and unintended consequences.
|9
|BIG SUMMER (Atria, $28). By Jennifer Weiner. A 20-something Instagram influencer reconnects with her estranged former best friend over a weekend wedding in Cape Cod.
|10
|THE LAST TRIAL (Grand Central, $29). By Scott Turow. Defense attorney Alejandro “Sandy” Stern returns to court to defend an old friend against charges of insider trading, fraud and murder.