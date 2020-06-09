Fiction

1 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead Books, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
2 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
3 ALL ADULTS HERE (Riverhead, $27). By Emma Straub. A family’s matriarch and her adult children come to terms with past transgressions and enduring secrets.
4 AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
5 THE DUTCH HOUSE (Harper, $27.99). By Ann Patchett. A brother and sister who grew up wealthy are thrown into turmoil when their fortunes change.
6 CAMINO WINDS (Doubleday, $28.95). By John Grisham. In this follow-up to “Camino Island,” bookstore owner Bruce Cable investigates a killing that took place during a hurricane.
7 RODHAM (Random House, $28). By Curtis Sittenfeld. An alternate-history novel imagining what could have happened if Hillary Rodham had never married Bill Clinton.
8 THE BOOK OF LONGINGS (Viking, $28). By Sue Monk Kidd. A novel about Jesus’s wife, Ana, and her struggle to elevate women in a society that demeans them.
9 A BURNING (Knopf, $25.95). By Megha Majumdar. Three characters’ fates intertwine as they seek to raise themselves from their social stations in contemporary India.
10 THE GLASS HOTEL (Knopf, $26.95). By Emily St. John Mandel. The aftermath of a financial collapse reveals greed, guilt, ghosts and unintended consequences.

Nonfiction

1 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and guide for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
2 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores both his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
3 HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST (One World, $27). By Ibram X. Kendi. A mix of social commentary and memoir that aims to reshape our understanding of racism and inequality.
4 BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME (One World, $26). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A black father writes his son a letter about race in America.
5 ME AND WHITE SUPREMACY (Sourcebooks, $25.99). By Layla Saad. A guide for those who want to examine their racial biases and work toward change.
6 BREATH (Riverhead Books, $28). By James Nestor. A journalist gathers scientific research showing how breathing properly plays a vital role in good health.
7 WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BE A BIRD (Knopf, $35). By David Allen Sibley. An illustrated guide for those interested in finding out what the birds in their backyards are doing.
8 EDUCATED (Random House, $28). By Tara Westover. A memoir by a woman from a survivalist family who earned a PhD at Cambridge.
9 BECOMING (Crown, $32.50). By Michelle Obama. The former first lady looks back at her upbringing and her stint in the White House.
10 TALKING TO STRANGERS (Little Brown, $30). By Malcolm Gladwell. An in-depth look at why humans are terrible at recognizing liars and lies.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended June 7. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)