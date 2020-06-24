Fiction

1 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead Books, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
2 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
3 DEACON KING KONG (Riverhead Books, $28). By James McBride. Violence and its consequences are explored when an old church deacon shoots a neighborhood drug dealer at point-blank range.
4 28 SUMMERS (Little Brown, $28). By Elin Hilderbrand. Two lovers meet for a clandestine affair every Labor Day weekend at the same Nantucket beachfront cottage.
5 CAMINO WINDS (Doubleday, $28.95). By John Grisham. In this follow-up to “Camino Island,” bookstore owner Bruce Cable investigates a killing that took place during a hurricane.
6 SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to set the record straight after her African American babysitter is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.
7 AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
8 A BURNING (Knopf, $25.95). By Megha Majumdar. Three characters’ fates intertwine as they seek to raise themselves from their social stations in contemporary India.
9 THE CITY WE BECAME (Orbit, $28). By N.K. Jemisin. In the first novel of a trilogy, New York City is alive in six souls who must stop dark forces from destroying their world.
10 THE NICKEL BOYS (Doubleday, $24.95). By Colson Whitehead. A black teen is sentenced to a juvenile reformatory where students are physically and sexually abused.

Nonfiction

1 HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST (One World, $27). By Ibram X. Kendi. A mix of social commentary and memoir that aims to reshape our understanding of racism and inequality.
2 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores both his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
3 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and guide for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
4 BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME (One World, $26). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A black father writes his son a letter about race in America.
5 COUNTDOWN 1945 (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster, $30). By Chris Wallace. An account of the months leading to President Truman’s decision to detonate an atomic bomb on Hiroshima.
6 ME AND WHITE SUPREMACY (Sourcebooks, $25.99). By Layla Saad. A guide for those who want to examine their racial biases and work toward change.
7 WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BE A BIRD (Knopf, $35). By David Allen Sibley. An illustrated guide for those interested in finding out what the birds in their backyards are doing.
8 I’M STILL HERE (Convergent Books, $25). By Austin Channing Brown. The author challenges an American society that regularly falls short on its ideals about racial justice.
9 BREATH (Riverhead Books, $28). By James Nestor. A journalist gathers scientific research showing how breathing properly plays a vital role in good health.
10 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. A modern fable with illustrations.

