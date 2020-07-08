|1
|THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead Books, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
|WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
|SEX AND VANITY (Doubleday, $26.95). By Kevin Kwan. The daughter of an American-born Chinese mother and a blue-blooded New York father is torn between the uber-wealthy suitor her parents prefer and the Chinese man to whom she is secretly attracted.
|28 SUMMERS (Little Brown, $28). By Elin Hilderbrand. Two lovers meet for a clandestine affair every Labor Day weekend at the same Nantucket beachfront cottage.
|MEXICAN GOTHIC (Del Rey, $27). By Silvia Moreno-Garcia. A young woman is sent to her cousin’s decaying house in the Mexican countryside, where all is not as it seems.
|A BURNING (Knopf, $25.95). By Megha Majumdar. Three characters’ fates intertwine as they seek to raise themselves from their social stations in contemporary India.
|AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
|SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to set the record straight after her African American babysitter is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.
|DEATH IN HER HANDS (Penguin Press, $27). By Ottessa Moshfegh. An isolated woman trying to solve a murder ends up investigating her own regretful past.
|DEACON KING KONG (Riverhead Books, $28). By James McBride. Violence and its consequences are explored when an old church deacon shoots a neighborhood drug dealer at point-blank range.