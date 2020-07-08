Fiction

1 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead Books, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
2 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
3 SEX AND VANITY (Doubleday, $26.95). By Kevin Kwan. The daughter of an American-born Chinese mother and a blue-blooded New York father is torn between the uber-wealthy suitor her parents prefer and the Chinese man to whom she is secretly attracted.
4 28 SUMMERS (Little Brown, $28). By Elin Hilderbrand. Two lovers meet for a clandestine affair every Labor Day weekend at the same Nantucket beachfront cottage.
5 MEXICAN GOTHIC (Del Rey, $27). By Silvia Moreno-Garcia. A young woman is sent to her cousin’s decaying house in the Mexican countryside, where all is not as it seems.
6 A BURNING (Knopf, $25.95). By Megha Majumdar. Three characters’ fates intertwine as they seek to raise themselves from their social stations in contemporary India.
7 AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
8 SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to set the record straight after her African American babysitter is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.
9 DEATH IN HER HANDS (Penguin Press, $27). By Ottessa Moshfegh. An isolated woman trying to solve a murder ends up investigating her own regretful past.
10 DEACON KING KONG (Riverhead Books, $28). By James McBride. Violence and its consequences are explored when an old church deacon shoots a neighborhood drug dealer at point-blank range.

Nonfiction

1 HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST (One World, $27). By Ibram X. Kendi. A mix of social commentary and memoir that aims to reshape our understanding of racism and inequality.
2 THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED (Simon & Schuster, $32.50). By John Bolton. President Trump’s former National Security Advisor gives an account of his work in the White House.
3 BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME (One World, $26). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A black father writes his son a letter about race in America.
4 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and guide for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
5 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
6 ME AND WHITE SUPREMACY (Sourcebooks, $25.99). By Layla Saad. A guide for those who want to examine their racial biases and work toward change.
7 I’M STILL HERE (Convergent Books, $25). By Austin Channing Brown. The author challenges an American society that regularly falls short on its ideals about racial justice.
8 BEGIN AGAIN: JAMES BALDWIN’S AMERICA AND ITS URGENT LESSONS FOR OUR OWN (Crown, $27). By Eddie S. Glaude. Writer and essayist James Baldwin’s words and actions are examined through today’s political lens.
9 HOOD FEMINISM (Viking, $26). By Mikki Kendall. Essays exploring whether women of different socioeconomic and racial backgrounds can find common interests.
10 BREATH (Riverhead Books, $28). By James Nestor. A journalist gathers scientific research showing how breathing properly plays a vital role in good health.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended July 5. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)