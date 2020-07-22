Fiction

1 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead Books, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
2 UTOPIA AVENUE (Random House, $30). By David Mitchell. A British rock band in the 1960s embarks on a meteoric rise to fame.
3 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
4 THE ORDER (Harper, $28.99). By Daniel Silva. Gabriel Allon, chief of Israel’s secret intelligence service, must track and protect a long-lost gospel from those who wish to suppress it.
5 PEACE TALKS (Ace, $28). By Jim Butcher. Professional wizard Harry Dresden is hired as security for the supernatural nations global summit, and finds danger at every turn.
6 28 SUMMERS (Little Brown, $28). By Elin Hilderbrand. Two lovers meet for a clandestine affair every Labor Day weekend at the same Nantucket beachfront cottage.
7 SEX AND VANITY (Doubleday, $26.95). By Kevin Kwan. The daughter of an American-born Chinese mother and a blue-blooded New York father is torn between the uber-wealthy suitor her parents prefer and the Chinese man to whom she is secretly attracted.
8 AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
9 MEXICAN GOTHIC (Del Rey, $27). By Silvia Moreno-Garcia. A young woman is sent to her cousin’s decaying house in the Mexican countryside, where all is not as it seems.
10 SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to set the record straight after her African American babysitter is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.

Nonfiction

1 TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH: HOW MY FAMILY CREATED THE WORLD’S MOST DANGEROUS MAN (Simon & Schuster, $28). By Mary L. Trump, Ph.D. A clinical Psychologist and niece to President Donald Trump, Mary Trump shines a light on the dysfunction she has seen in the Trump family.
2 HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST (One World, $27). By Ibram X. Kendi. A mix of social commentary and memoir that aims to reshape our understanding of racism and inequality.
3 THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED (Simon & Schuster, $32.50). By John Bolton. President Trump’s former national security adviser gives an account of his work in the White House.
4 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and guide for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
5 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
6 ME AND WHITE SUPREMACY (Sourcebooks, $25.99). By Layla Saad. A guide for those who want to examine their racial biases and work toward change.
7 BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME (One World, $26). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A black father writes his son a letter about race in America.
8 BEGIN AGAIN: JAMES BALDWIN’S AMERICA AND ITS URGENT LESSONS FOR OUR OWN (Crown, $27). By Eddie S. Glaude. Writer and essayist James Baldwin’s words and actions are examined through today’s political lens.
9 I’M STILL HERE (Convergent Books, $25). By Austin Channing Brown. The author challenges an American society that regularly falls short on its ideals of racial justice.
10 BIG FRIENDSHIP: HOW WE KEEP EACH OTHER CLOSE (Simon & Schuster, $26). By Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman. The podcasters behind “Call Your Girlfriend” tell the story of their friendship over its first decade.

