|1
|THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead Books, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
|2
|UTOPIA AVENUE (Random House, $30). By David Mitchell. A British rock band in the 1960s embarks on a meteoric rise to fame.
|3
|WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
|4
|THE ORDER (Harper, $28.99). By Daniel Silva. Gabriel Allon, chief of Israel’s secret intelligence service, must track and protect a long-lost gospel from those who wish to suppress it.
|5
|PEACE TALKS (Ace, $28). By Jim Butcher. Professional wizard Harry Dresden is hired as security for the supernatural nations global summit, and finds danger at every turn.
|6
|28 SUMMERS (Little Brown, $28). By Elin Hilderbrand. Two lovers meet for a clandestine affair every Labor Day weekend at the same Nantucket beachfront cottage.
|7
|SEX AND VANITY (Doubleday, $26.95). By Kevin Kwan. The daughter of an American-born Chinese mother and a blue-blooded New York father is torn between the uber-wealthy suitor her parents prefer and the Chinese man to whom she is secretly attracted.
|8
|AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
|9
|MEXICAN GOTHIC (Del Rey, $27). By Silvia Moreno-Garcia. A young woman is sent to her cousin’s decaying house in the Mexican countryside, where all is not as it seems.
|10
|SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to set the record straight after her African American babysitter is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.