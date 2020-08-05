Fiction

1 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
2 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
3 MEXICAN GOTHIC (Del Rey, $27). By Silvia Moreno-Garcia. A young woman is sent to her cousin’s decaying house in the Mexican countryside where all is not as it seems.
4 THE ORDER (Harper, $28.99). By Daniel Silva. Gabriel Allon, chief of Israel’s secret intelligence service, must track and protect a long-lost Gospel from those who wish to suppress it.
5 SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger tries to set the record straight after her African American babysitter is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.
6 AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
7 THE GUEST LIST (William Morrow, $27.99). By Lucy Foley. Friends are gathered in Ireland at an island wedding when someone turns up dead.
8 HAMNET (Knopf, $26.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death.
9 28 SUMMERS (Little, Brown, $28). By Elin Hilderbrand. Two lovers meet for a clandestine affair every Labor Day weekend at the same Nantucket beachfront cottage.
10 UTOPIA AVENUE (Random House, $30). By David Mitchell. A British rock band in the late 1960s embarks on a meteoric rise to fame.

NonFiction/General

1 TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH: HOW MY FAMILY CREATED THE WORLD’S MOST DANGEROUS MAN (Simon & Schuster, $28). By Mary L. Trump. A clinical psychologist and niece of President Trump shines a light on the dysfunction she has seen in the family.
2 HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST (One World, $27). By Ibram X. Kendi. A mix of social commentary and memoir that aims to reshape our understanding of racism and inequality.
3 UNTAMED (Dial, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and guide for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
4 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
5 BEGIN AGAIN: JAMES BALDWIN’S AMERICA AND ITS URGENT LESSONS FOR OUR OWN (Crown, $27). By Eddie S. Glaude. The writer and essayist’s words and actions are examined through today’s political lens.
6 ME AND WHITE SUPREMACY (Sourcebooks, $25.99). By Layla Saad. A guide for those who want to examine their racial biases and work toward change.
7 THE ANSWER IS... (Simon & Schuster, $26). By Alex Trebek. Television icon Alex Trebek reflects on his life and his longtime role as Jeopardy! host.
8 BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME (One World, $26). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A black father writes his son a letter about race in America.
9 THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED (Simon & Schuster, $32.50). By John Bolton. President Trump’s former national security adviser on his work in the White House.
10 BREATH (Riverhead, $28). By James Nestor. A journalist gathers scientific research showing how breathing properly plays a vital role in good health.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Aug 2. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)