|1
|THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
|2
|WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
|3
|MEXICAN GOTHIC (Del Rey, $27). By Silvia Moreno-Garcia. A young woman is sent to her cousin’s decaying house in the Mexican countryside, where all is not as it seems.
|4
|THE GUEST LIST (William Morrow, $27.99). By Lucy Foley. Friends are gathered in Ireland at an island wedding when someone turns up dead.
|5
|AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
|6
|LUSTER (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $26). By Raven Leilani. A young woman falls for an older man who has an open marriage.
|7
|SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger gets involved in the life of her African American babysitter, after the younger woman is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.
|8
|THE ORDER (Harper, $28.99). By Daniel Silva. Gabriel Allon, chief of Israel’s secret intelligence service, must track and protect a long-lost Gospel from those who wish to suppress it.
|9
|MIGRATIONS (Flatiron Books, $26.99). By Charlotte McConaghy. A woman grapples with her dark history while pursuing migrating Arctic terns from a fishing vessel.
|10
|HAMNET (Knopf, $26.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death.