Fiction

1 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
2 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
3 MEXICAN GOTHIC (Del Rey, $27). By Silvia Moreno-Garcia. A young woman is sent to her cousin’s decaying house in the Mexican countryside, where all is not as it seems.
4 THE GUEST LIST (William Morrow, $27.99). By Lucy Foley. Friends are gathered in Ireland at an island wedding when someone turns up dead.
5 AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.
6 LUSTER (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $26). By Raven Leilani. A young woman falls for an older man who has an open marriage.
7 SUCH A FUN AGE (Putnam, $26). By Kiley Reid. A privileged blogger gets involved in the life of her African American babysitter, after the younger woman is falsely accused of kidnapping her child.
8 THE ORDER (Harper, $28.99). By Daniel Silva. Gabriel Allon, chief of Israel’s secret intelligence service, must track and protect a long-lost Gospel from those who wish to suppress it.
9 MIGRATIONS (Flatiron Books, $26.99). By Charlotte McConaghy. A woman grapples with her dark history while pursuing migrating Arctic terns from a fishing vessel.
10 HAMNET (Knopf, $26.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death.

Nonfiction

1 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
2 TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH: HOW MY FAMILY CREATED THE WORLD’S MOST DANGEROUS MAN (Simon & Schuster, $28). By Mary L. Trump. A clinical Psychologist and niece to President Donald Trump, Mary Trump shines a light on the dysfunction she has seen in the Trump family.
3 HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST (One World, $27). By Ibram X. Kendi. A mix of social commentary and memoir that aims to reshape our understanding of racism and inequality.
4 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir as well as a wake-up call to people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
5 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
6 ME AND WHITE SUPREMACY (Sourcebooks, $25.99). By Layla Saad. A guide for those who want to examine their racial biases and work toward change.
7 LIVE FREE OR DIE (Threshold Editions, $30). By Sean Hannity. The Fox News host explains how radicalism threatens America.
8 BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME (One World, $26). By Ta-Nehisi Coates. A black father writes his son a letter about race in America.
9 EVIL GENIUSES: THE UNMAKING OF AMERICA: A RECENT HISTORY (Random House, $30). By Kurt Andersen. The author explores how the American middle class has been undermined and dismantled.
10 BREATH (Riverhead Books, $28). By James Nestor. A journalist gathers scientific research showing how breathing properly plays a vital role in good health.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Aug 16. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)