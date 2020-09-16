Fiction

1 ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE (Minotaur, $28.99). By Louise Penny. Chief Inspector Gamache’s investigation of a murder attempt in Paris leads him to suspect the motives of his own friends and family.
2 ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
3 TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM (Knopf, $27.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A young Ghanaian-American neuroscientist tries to understand her family’s tragedy through scientific and spiritual reflection.
4 THE LYING LIFE OF ADULTS (Europa, $26). By Elena Ferrante. As a young Neapolitan girl yearns for adulthood, her perceptions of those around her change.
5 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
6 SQUEEZE ME (Knopf, $28.95). By Carl Hiaasen. A satirical novel skewering politics and the elite society of Palm Beach, Fla.
7 ONE BY ONE (Gallery/Scout Press, $27.99). By Ruth Ware. A corporate retreat in the snow-covered French Alps turns deadly as guests stranded by an avalanche start disappearing.
8 WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
9 THE GUEST LIST (William Morrow, $27.99). By Lucy Foley. Friends are gathered in Ireland at an island wedding when someone turns up dead.
10 AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.

Nonfiction

1 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
2 DISLOYAL: A MEMOIR (Skyhorse, $32.50). By Michael Cohen. The former attorney and personal advisor to President Trump divulges business and political skeletons.
3 HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST (One World, $27). By Ibram X. Kendi. A mix of social commentary and memoir that aims to reshape our understanding of racism and inequality.
4 TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH: HOW MY FAMILY CREATED THE WORLD’S MOST DANGEROUS MAN (Simon & Schuster, $28). By Mary L. Trump. A clinical psychologist and niece to President Trump shines a light on the dysfunction she has seen in her family.
5 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call to those who want to learn to listen to themselves.
6 HIS TRUTH IS MARCHING ON: JOHN LEWIS AND THE POWER OF HOPE (Random House, $30). By Jon Meacham. A biography of the late congressman and civil rights icon.
7 VESPER FLIGHTS (Grove, $27). By Helen Macdonald. Essays explore relationships between animals and humans.
8 COMPROMISED: COUNTERINTELLIGENCE AND THE THREAT OF DONALD TRUMP (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $30.00). By Peter Strzok. A former FBI agent and Russian election interference investigator alleges President Trump is compromised by Russian influences.
9 EAT A PEACH: A MEMOIR (Clarkson Potter, $28). By David Chang, Gabe Ulla. The chef behind Momofuku and star of Netflix’s “Ugly Delicious” shares his journey to the top of his profession.
10 JUST US: AN AMERICAN CONVERSATION (Graywolf Press, $30). By Claudia Rankine. A poet uses essays, poems and images to invite discussion of race in a divided nation.

