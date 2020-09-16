|1
|ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE (Minotaur, $28.99). By Louise Penny. Chief Inspector Gamache’s investigation of a murder attempt in Paris leads him to suspect the motives of his own friends and family.
|2
|ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
|3
|TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM (Knopf, $27.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A young Ghanaian-American neuroscientist tries to understand her family’s tragedy through scientific and spiritual reflection.
|4
|THE LYING LIFE OF ADULTS (Europa, $26). By Elena Ferrante. As a young Neapolitan girl yearns for adulthood, her perceptions of those around her change.
|5
|THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
|6
|SQUEEZE ME (Knopf, $28.95). By Carl Hiaasen. A satirical novel skewering politics and the elite society of Palm Beach, Fla.
|7
|ONE BY ONE (Gallery/Scout Press, $27.99). By Ruth Ware. A corporate retreat in the snow-covered French Alps turns deadly as guests stranded by an avalanche start disappearing.
|8
|WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING (Putnam, $26). By Delia Owens. A young outcast finds herself at the center of a murder trial.
|9
|THE GUEST LIST (William Morrow, $27.99). By Lucy Foley. Friends are gathered in Ireland at an island wedding when someone turns up dead.
|10
|AMERICAN DIRT (Flatiron, $27.99). By Jeanine Cummins. After her family is murdered by a drug cartel, a Mexican bookstore owner and her young son go on the run toward the U.S. border.