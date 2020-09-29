Fiction

1 ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
2 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
3 THE EVENING AND THE MORNING (Viking, $36). By Ken Follett. In this prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth,” a builder and a monk start to create the town that will become Kingsbridge.
4 ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE (Minotaur, $28.99). By Louise Penny. Chief Inspector Gamache’s investigation of an attempted murder in Paris leads him to suspect the motives of his own friends and family.
5 THE BOOK OF TWO WAYS (Ballantine, $28.99). By Jodi Picoult. A married former Egyptology student thinks about a man who isn’t her husband as her plane plummets, and two possible futures unspool side by side.
6 TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM (Knopf, $27.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A young Ghanaian American neuroscientist tries to understand her family’s tragedy through scientific and spiritual reflection.
7 THE LYING LIFE OF ADULTS (Europa, $26). By Elena Ferrante. As a young Neapolitan girl yearns for adulthood, her perceptions of those around her change.
8 PIRANESI (Bloomsbury, $27). By Susanna Clarke. A man imprisoned alone in a dreamlike series of infinite rooms explores his home while searching for life’s meaning.
9 TROUBLED BLOOD (Mulholland, $29). By Robert Galbraith. Detectives Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott investigate a 40-year-old disappearance case and find a complicated labyrinth of lies.
10 SQUEEZE ME (Knopf, $28.95). By Carl Hiaasen. A satirical novel skewering politics and the elite society of Palm Beach, Fla.

Nonfiction

1 RAGE (Simon and Schuster, $30). By Bob Woodward. Journalist Bob Woodward reports on his findings from 17 interviews over seven months with President Donald Trump.
2 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
3 SOLUTIONS AND OTHER PROBLEMS (Gallery Books, $30). By Allie Brosh. The artist and humorist shares personal stories and examines the absurdity of modern life.
4 HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST (One World, $27). By Ibram X. Kendi. A mix of social commentary and memoir that aims to reshape our understanding of racism and inequality.
5 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call to those who want to learn to listen to themselves.
6 DISLOYAL: A MEMOIR (Skyhorse, $32.50). By Michael Cohen. The former attorney and personal advisor to President Trump divulges business and political skeletons.
7 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
8 TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH: HOW MY FAMILY CREATED THE WORLD’S MOST DANGEROUS MAN (Simon & Schuster, $28). By Mary L. Trump. A clinical psychologist and niece to President Trump shines a light on the dysfunction she has seen in her family.
9 HIS TRUTH IS MARCHING ON: JOHN LEWIS AND THE POWER OF HOPE (Random House, $30). By Jon Meacham. A biography of the late congressman and civil rights icon.
10 VESPER FLIGHTS (Grove, $27). By Helen Macdonald. Essays explore relationships between animals and humans.

