|1
|ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
|2
|THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
|3
|THE EVENING AND THE MORNING (Viking, $36). By Ken Follett. In this prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth,” a builder and a monk start to create the town that will become Kingsbridge.
|4
|ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE (Minotaur, $28.99). By Louise Penny. Chief Inspector Gamache’s investigation of an attempted murder in Paris leads him to suspect the motives of his own friends and family.
|5
|THE BOOK OF TWO WAYS (Ballantine, $28.99). By Jodi Picoult. A married former Egyptology student thinks about a man who isn’t her husband as her plane plummets, and two possible futures unspool side by side.
|6
|TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM (Knopf, $27.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A young Ghanaian American neuroscientist tries to understand her family’s tragedy through scientific and spiritual reflection.
|7
|THE LYING LIFE OF ADULTS (Europa, $26). By Elena Ferrante. As a young Neapolitan girl yearns for adulthood, her perceptions of those around her change.
|8
|PIRANESI (Bloomsbury, $27). By Susanna Clarke. A man imprisoned alone in a dreamlike series of infinite rooms explores his home while searching for life’s meaning.
|9
|TROUBLED BLOOD (Mulholland, $29). By Robert Galbraith. Detectives Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott investigate a 40-year-old disappearance case and find a complicated labyrinth of lies.
|10
|SQUEEZE ME (Knopf, $28.95). By Carl Hiaasen. A satirical novel skewering politics and the elite society of Palm Beach, Fla.