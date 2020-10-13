Fiction

1 THE SEARCHER (Viking, $27). By Tana French. A Chicago police officer retires to Ireland and gets drawn into a local disappearance case.
2 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
3 LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND (Ecco, $27.99). By Rumaan Alam. Two families forced to share a home develop resentment, fear and distrust of each other.
4 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
5 ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
6 THE EVENING AND THE MORNING (Viking, $36). By Ken Follett. In this prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth,” a builder and a monk start to create the town that will become Kingsbridge.
7 ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE (Minotaur, $28.99). By Louise Penny. Chief Inspector Gamache’s investigation of an attempted murder in Paris leads him to suspect the motives of his friends and family.
8 TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM (Knopf, $27.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A young Ghanaian American neuroscientist tries to understand her family’s tragedy through scientific and spiritual reflection.
9 JACK (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, $27). By Marilynne Robinson. A White preacher’s son and a Black schoolteacher fall in love in segregated St. Louis.
10 THE BOOK OF TWO WAYS (Ballantine, $28.99). By Jodi Picoult. A married former Egyptology student thinks about a man who isn’t her husband as her plane plummets, and two possible futures unspool side by side.

Nonfiction

1 MODERN COMFORT FOOD: A BAREFOOT CONTESSA COOKBOOK (Clarkson Potter, $35). By Ina Garten. The Food Network star updates recipes for well-loved food.
2 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
3 RAGE (Simon and Schuster, $30). By Bob Woodward. Journalist Bob Woodward reports on his findings from 17 interviews over seven months with President Trump.
4 THE 99% INVISIBLE CITY: A FIELD GUIDE TO THE HIDDEN WORLD OF EVERYDAY DESIGN (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $30). By Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt. The “99% Invisible” podcasters explore design elements that make cities work.
5 IS THIS ANYTHING? (Simon and Schuster, $35). By Jerry Seinfeld. The comedian shares his favorite material from a 45-year career.
6 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir as well as a wake-up call to people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
7 SOLUTIONS AND OTHER PROBLEMS (Gallery Books, $30). By Allie Brosh. The artist and humorist shares personal stories and examines the absurdity of modern life.
8 HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST (One World, $27). By Ibram X. Kendi. A mix of social commentary and memoir that aims to reshape our understanding of racism and inequality.
9 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
10 HUMANS (St. Martin’s, $35). By Brandon Stanton. The creator of “Humans of New York” broadens his scope to feature photos and stories of people from around the world.

