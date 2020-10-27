Fiction

1 THE SEARCHER (Viking, $27). By Tana French. A Chicago police officer retires to Ireland and gets drawn into a local disappearance case.
2 A TIME FOR MERCY (Doubleday, $29.95). By John Grisham. A courtroom thriller following the attorney for an accused murderer in a small Mississippi town where families are divided between loyalty and justice.
3 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
4 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
5 ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
6 LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND (Ecco, $27.99). By Rumaan Alam. Two families forced to share a home develop resentment, fear and distrust of each other.
7 THE EVENING AND THE MORNING (Viking, $36). By Ken Follett. In this prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth,” a builder and a monk start to create the town that will become Kingsbridge.
8 THE ONCE AND FUTURE WITCHES (Redhook, $28). By Alix E. Harrow. Three magical sisters join New Salem’s suffrage movement and change the course of history.
9 TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM (Knopf, $27.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A young Ghanaian American neuroscientist tries to understand her family’s tragedy through scientific and spiritual reflection.
10 ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE (Minotaur, $28.99). By Louise Penny. Chief Inspector Gamache’s investigation of an attempted murder in Paris leads him to suspect the motives of his friends and family.

Nonfiction

1 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
2 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call to people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
3 MODERN COMFORT FOOD: A BAREFOOT CONTESSA COOKBOOK (Clarkson Potter, $35). By Ina Garten. The Food Network star updates recipes for well-loved food.
4 GREENLIGHTS (Crown, $30). By Matthew McConaughey. The award-winning actor shares lessons and stories gleaned from his 35 years of keeping diaries.
5 SOLUTIONS AND OTHER PROBLEMS (Gallery Books, $30). By Allie Brosh. The artist and humorist shares personal stories and examines the absurdity of modern life.
6 HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST (One World, $27). By Ibram X. Kendi. A mix of social commentary and memoir that aims to reshape our understanding of racism and inequality.
7 DESSERT PERSON: RECIPES AND GUIDANCE FOR BAKING WITH CONFIDENCE (Clarkson Potter, $35). By Claire Saffitz. Bon Appétit’s YouTube star shares recipes and practical baking advice.
8 IS THIS ANYTHING? (Simon and Schuster, $35). By Jerry Seinfeld. The comedian shares his favorite material from a 45-year career.
9 OTTOLENGHI FLAVOR (Ten Speed Press, $35). By Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage. An award-winning cookbook writer and restaurateur and his co-writer explain the three factors of flavor and share plant-based recipes.
10 THE 99% INVISIBLE CITY: A FIELD GUIDE TO THE HIDDEN WORLD OF EVERYDAY DESIGN (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $30). By Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt. The “99% Invisible” podcasters explore design elements that make cities work.

