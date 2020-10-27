|1
|THE SEARCHER (Viking, $27). By Tana French. A Chicago police officer retires to Ireland and gets drawn into a local disappearance case.
|A TIME FOR MERCY (Doubleday, $29.95). By John Grisham. A courtroom thriller following the attorney for an accused murderer in a small Mississippi town where families are divided between loyalty and justice.
|THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
|THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
|ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
|LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND (Ecco, $27.99). By Rumaan Alam. Two families forced to share a home develop resentment, fear and distrust of each other.
|THE EVENING AND THE MORNING (Viking, $36). By Ken Follett. In this prequel to “The Pillars of the Earth,” a builder and a monk start to create the town that will become Kingsbridge.
|THE ONCE AND FUTURE WITCHES (Redhook, $28). By Alix E. Harrow. Three magical sisters join New Salem’s suffrage movement and change the course of history.
|TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM (Knopf, $27.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A young Ghanaian American neuroscientist tries to understand her family’s tragedy through scientific and spiritual reflection.
|ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE (Minotaur, $28.99). By Louise Penny. Chief Inspector Gamache’s investigation of an attempted murder in Paris leads him to suspect the motives of his friends and family.