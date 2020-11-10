|1
|THE SEARCHER (Viking, $27). By Tana French. A Chicago police officer retires to Ireland and gets drawn into a local disappearance case.
|2
|ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
|3
|A TIME FOR MERCY (Doubleday, $29.95). By John Grisham. A courtroom thriller following the attorney for an accused murderer in a small Mississippi town where families are divided between loyalty and justice.
|4
|THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
|5
|THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
|6
|THE SENTINEL (Delacorte Press, $28.99). By Lee Child and Andrew Child. Jack Reacher foils an attempted kidnapping and becomes embroiled in a deadly conspiracy.
|7
|THE COLD MILLIONS (Harper, $28.99). By Jess Walter. Brothers Gig and Rye Dolan arrive in Spokane penniless and join the early 20th century fight for free speech and workers’ rights.
|8
|LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND (Ecco, $27.99). By Rumaan Alam. Two families forced to share a home develop resentment, fear and distrust of each other.
|9
|MEMORIAL (Riverhead Books, $27). By Bryan Washington. A man is left on his own to entertain his partner’s acerbic mother who has her own ideas about race, culture and sexual identity.
|10
|TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM (Knopf, $27.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A young Ghanaian American neuroscientist tries to understand her family’s tragedy through scientific and spiritual reflection.