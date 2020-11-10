Fiction

1 THE SEARCHER (Viking, $27). By Tana French. A Chicago police officer retires to Ireland and gets drawn into a local disappearance case.
2 ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
3 A TIME FOR MERCY (Doubleday, $29.95). By John Grisham. A courtroom thriller following the attorney for an accused murderer in a small Mississippi town where families are divided between loyalty and justice.
4 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
5 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
6 THE SENTINEL (Delacorte Press, $28.99). By Lee Child and Andrew Child. Jack Reacher foils an attempted kidnapping and becomes embroiled in a deadly conspiracy.
7 THE COLD MILLIONS (Harper, $28.99). By Jess Walter. Brothers Gig and Rye Dolan arrive in Spokane penniless and join the early 20th century fight for free speech and workers’ rights.
8 LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND (Ecco, $27.99). By Rumaan Alam. Two families forced to share a home develop resentment, fear and distrust of each other.
9 MEMORIAL (Riverhead Books, $27). By Bryan Washington. A man is left on his own to entertain his partner’s acerbic mother who has her own ideas about race, culture and sexual identity.
10 TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM (Knopf, $27.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A young Ghanaian American neuroscientist tries to understand her family’s tragedy through scientific and spiritual reflection.

Nonfiction

1 THE BEST OF ME (Little, Brown, $30). By David Sedaris. The essayist finds humor, absurdity and delight in life’s experiences.
2 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
3 GREENLIGHTS (Crown, $30). By Matthew McConaughey. The award-winning actor shares lessons and stories gleaned from his 35 years of keeping diaries.
4 MODERN COMFORT FOOD: A BAREFOOT CONTESSA COOKBOOK (Clarkson Potter, $35). By Ina Garten. The Food Network star updates recipes for well-loved food.
5 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call to people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
6 HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST (One World, $27). By Ibram X. Kendi. A mix of social commentary and memoir that aims to reshape our understanding of racism and inequality.
7 IS THIS ANYTHING? (Simon and Schuster, $35). By Jerry Seinfeld. The comedian shares his favorite material from a 45-year career.
8 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
9 SOLUTIONS AND OTHER PROBLEMS (Gallery Books, $30). By Allie Brosh. The artist and humorist shares personal stories and examines the absurdity of modern life.
10 OTTOLENGHI FLAVOR (Ten Speed Press, $35). By Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage. An award-winning cookbook writer and restaurateur and his co-writer explain the three factors of flavor and share plant-based recipes.

