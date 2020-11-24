|1
|RHYTHM OF WAR (Tor, $34.99). By Brandon Sanderson. In the latest installment of the Stormlight Archive series, the Knights Radiant continue to fight in an ever-escalating war.
|2
|ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
|3
|THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
|4
|THE SEARCHER (Viking, $27). By Tana French. A Chicago police officer retires to Ireland and gets drawn into a local disappearance case.
|5
|THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
|6
|A TIME FOR MERCY (Doubleday, $29.95). By John Grisham. A courtroom thriller following the attorney for an accused murderer in a small Mississippi town where families are divided between loyalty and justice.
|7
|MOONFLOWER MURDERS (Harper, $28.99). By Anthony Horowitz. Retired book editor Susan Ryeland searches for a missing person whose disappearance may be tied to a work by one of her former writers.
|8
|THE COLD MILLIONS (Harper, $28.99). By Jess Walter. Brothers Gig and Rye Dolan arrive in Spokane penniless and join the early-20th-century fight for free speech and workers’ rights.
|9
|THE LAW OF INNOCENCE (Little, Brown, $29). By Michael Connelly. Defense attorney Mickey Haller must defend himself against a murder for which he has been wrongly accused.
|10
|TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM (Knopf, $27.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A young Ghanaian American neuroscientist tries to understand her family’s tragedy through scientific and spiritual reflection.