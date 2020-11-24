Fiction

1 RHYTHM OF WAR (Tor, $34.99). By Brandon Sanderson. In the latest installment of the Stormlight Archive series, the Knights Radiant continue to fight in an ever-escalating war.
2 ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
3 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
4 THE SEARCHER (Viking, $27). By Tana French. A Chicago police officer retires to Ireland and gets drawn into a local disappearance case.
5 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
6 A TIME FOR MERCY (Doubleday, $29.95). By John Grisham. A courtroom thriller following the attorney for an accused murderer in a small Mississippi town where families are divided between loyalty and justice.
7 MOONFLOWER MURDERS (Harper, $28.99). By Anthony Horowitz. Retired book editor Susan Ryeland searches for a missing person whose disappearance may be tied to a work by one of her former writers.
8 THE COLD MILLIONS (Harper, $28.99). By Jess Walter. Brothers Gig and Rye Dolan arrive in Spokane penniless and join the early-20th-century fight for free speech and workers’ rights.
9 THE LAW OF INNOCENCE (Little, Brown, $29). By Michael Connelly. Defense attorney Mickey Haller must defend himself against a murder for which he has been wrongly accused.
10 TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM (Knopf, $27.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A young Ghanaian American neuroscientist tries to understand her family’s tragedy through scientific and spiritual reflection.

Nonfiction

1 A PROMISED LAND (Crown, $45). By Barack Obama. In this first volume of his memoirs, the former president reflects on his political rise and his initial term in the White House.
2 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
3 THE BEST OF ME (Little, Brown, $30). By David Sedaris. The essayist finds humor, absurdity and delight in life’s experiences.
4 MODERN COMFORT FOOD: A BAREFOOT CONTESSA COOKBOOK (Clarkson Potter, $35). By Ina Garten. The Food Network star updates recipes for well-loved food.
5 A WEALTH OF PIGEONS: A CARTOON COLLECTION (Celadon Books, $28). By Steve Martin and Harry Bliss (Illustrator). The actor and author collaborates with an artist to create cartoons and comics during the pandemic.
6 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call to people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
7 GREENLIGHTS (Crown, $30). By Matthew McConaughey. The award-winning actor shares lessons and stories gleaned from his 35 years of keeping diaries.
8 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
9 DOLLY PARTON, SONGTELLER: MY LIFE IN LYRICS (Chronicle Books, $50). By Dolly Parton and Robert K. Oermann. The country musician shares the history behind meaningful songs from her 60-year career.
10 IS THIS ANYTHING? (Simon and Schuster, $35). By Jerry Seinfeld. The comedian shares his favorite material from a 45-year career.

