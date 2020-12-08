|1
|A PROMISED LAND (Crown, $45). By Barack Obama. In this first volume of his memoirs, the former president reflects on his political rise and his initial term in the White House.
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
|CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
|THE BEST OF ME (Little, Brown, $30). By David Sedaris. The essayist finds humor, absurdity and delight in life’s experiences.
|UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call to people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
|THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
|MODERN COMFORT FOOD: A BAREFOOT CONTESSA COOKBOOK (Clarkson Potter, $35). By Ina Garten. The Food Network star updates recipes for well-loved food.
|IS THIS ANYTHING? (Simon & Schuster, $35). By Jerry Seinfeld. The comedian shares his favorite material from a 45-year career.
|GREENLIGHTS (Crown, $30). By Matthew McConaughey. The award-winning actor shares lessons and stories gleaned from his 35 years of keeping diaries.
|WINTERING: THE POWER OF REST AND RETREAT IN DIFFICULT TIMES (Riverhead, $24). By Katherine May. The author illuminates ways to persist during life’s hardships.