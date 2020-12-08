Fiction

1 READY PLAYER TWO (Ballantine, $28.99). By Ernest Cline. Contest winner Wade Watts discovers another puzzle and a new quest.
2 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
3 ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
4 THE SEARCHER (Viking, $27). By Tana French. A Chicago police officer retires to Ireland and gets drawn into a local disappearance case.
5 HAMNET (Knopf, $26.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage, and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death.
6 PERESTROIKA IN PARIS (Knopf, $26.95). By Jane Smiley. An escaped racehorse wanders through the City of Lights with other animal pals.
7 A TIME FOR MERCY (Doubleday, $29.95). By John Grisham. A courtroom thriller following the attorney for an accused murderer in a small Mississippi town where families are divided between loyalty and justice.
8 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
9 MOONFLOWER MURDERS (Harper, $28.99). By Anthony Horowitz. Retired book editor Susan Ryeland searches for a missing person whose disappearance may be tied to a work by one of her former writers.
10 THE COLD MILLIONS (Harper, $28.99). By Jess Walter. Brothers Gig and Rye Dolan arrive in Spokane penniless and join the early-20th-century fight for free speech and workers’ rights.

Nonfiction

1 A PROMISED LAND (Crown, $45). By Barack Obama. In this first volume of his memoirs, the former president reflects on his political rise and his initial term in the White House.
2 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
3 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
4 THE BEST OF ME (Little, Brown, $30). By David Sedaris. The essayist finds humor, absurdity and delight in life’s experiences.
5 UNTAMED (The Dial Press, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call to people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
6 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
7 MODERN COMFORT FOOD: A BAREFOOT CONTESSA COOKBOOK (Clarkson Potter, $35). By Ina Garten. The Food Network star updates recipes for well-loved food.
8 IS THIS ANYTHING? (Simon & Schuster, $35). By Jerry Seinfeld. The comedian shares his favorite material from a 45-year career.
9 GREENLIGHTS (Crown, $30). By Matthew McConaughey. The award-winning actor shares lessons and stories gleaned from his 35 years of keeping diaries.
10 WINTERING: THE POWER OF REST AND RETREAT IN DIFFICULT TIMES (Riverhead, $24). By Katherine May. The author illuminates ways to persist during life’s hardships.

