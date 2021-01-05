Fiction

1 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
2 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
3 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
4 ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
5 READY PLAYER TWO (Ballantine, $28.99). By Ernest Cline. Contest winner Wade Watts discovers another puzzle and a new quest.
6 THE SEARCHER (Viking, $27). By Tana French. A Chicago police officer retires to Ireland and gets drawn into a local disappearance case.
7 DEACON KING KONG (Riverhead Books, $28). By James McBride. Violence and its consequences are explored when an old church deacon shoots a neighborhood drug dealer at point-blank range.
8 TRANSCENDENT KINGDOM (Knopf, $27.95). By Yaa Gyasi. A young Ghanaian American neuroscientist tries to understand her family’s tragedy through scientific and spiritual reflection.
9 MEXICAN GOTHIC (Del Rey, $27). By Silvia Moreno-Garcia. A young woman is sent to her cousin’s decaying house in the Mexican countryside, where all is not as it seems.
10 LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND (Ecco, $27.99). By Rumaan Alam. Two families forced to share a home develop resentment, fear and distrust of each other.

Nonfiction

1 A PROMISED LAND (Crown, $45). By Barack Obama. In this first volume of his memoir, the former president reflects on his political rise and his initial term in the White House.
2 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
3 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
4 UNTAMED (Dial, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
5 WINTERING: THE POWER OF REST AND RETREAT IN DIFFICULT TIMES (Riverhead Books, $24). By Katherine May. The author illuminates ways to persist during life’s hardships.
6 GREENLIGHTS (Crown, $30). By Matthew McConaughey. The award-winning actor shares lessons and stories gleaned from his 35 years of keeping diaries.
7 MODERN COMFORT FOOD: A BAREFOOT CONTESSA COOKBOOK (Clarkson Potter, $35). By Ina Garten. The Food Network star updates recipes for well-loved food.
8 THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE (Crown, $32). By Erik Larson. A look at how Winston Churchill led Britain through World War II that explores his political gamesmanship and his family dynamics.
9 THE BEST OF ME (Little, Brown, $30). By David Sedaris. The essayist finds humor, absurdity and delight in life’s experiences.
10 BREATH (Riverhead Books, $28). By James Nestor. A journalist gathers scientific research showing how breathing properly plays a vital role in good health.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Jan 3. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)