|1
|THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
|2
|THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
|3
|HAMNET (Knopf, $26.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death.
|4
|ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
|5
|THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
|6
|THE PROPHETS (Putnam, $27). By Robert Jones Jr. The love between two enslaved men in the antebellum South becomes a threat to their plantation’s harmony.
|7
|THE SEARCHER (Viking, $27). By Tana French. A Chicago police officer retires to Ireland and gets drawn into a local disappearance case.
|8
|MEXICAN GOTHIC (Del Rey, $27). By Silvia Moreno-Garcia. A young woman is sent to her cousin’s decaying house in the Mexican countryside, where all is not as it seems.
|9
|THE GUEST LIST (William Morrow, $27.99). By Lucy Foley. Friends are gathered in Ireland at an island wedding when someone turns up dead.
|10
|THE LIAR’S DICTIONARY (Doubleday, $26.95). By Eley Williams. A Victorian lexicographer and a modern-day publishing intern both discover meaning in their lives.