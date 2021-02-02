Fiction

1 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
2 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
3 HAMNET (Knopf, $26.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death.
4 ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
5 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
6 THE PROPHETS (Putnam, $27). By Robert Jones Jr. The love between two enslaved men in the antebellum South becomes a threat to their plantation’s harmony.
7 THE SEARCHER (Viking, $27). By Tana French. A Chicago police officer retires to Ireland and gets drawn into a local disappearance case.
8 MEXICAN GOTHIC (Del Rey, $27). By Silvia Moreno-Garcia. A young woman is sent to her cousin’s decaying house in the Mexican countryside, where all is not as it seems.
9 THE GUEST LIST (William Morrow, $27.99). By Lucy Foley. Friends are gathered in Ireland at an island wedding when someone turns up dead.
10 THE LIAR’S DICTIONARY (Doubleday, $26.95). By Eley Williams. A Victorian lexicographer and a modern-day publishing intern both discover meaning in their lives.

Nonfiction

1 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
2 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
3 KEEP SHARP (Simon and Schuster, $28). By Sanjay Gupta. The neurosurgeon and chief medical correspondent for CNN offers advice on how to prevent cognitive decline.
4 A PROMISED LAND (Crown, $45). By Barack Obama. In this first volume of his memoir, the former president reflects on his political rise and his initial term in the White House.
5 WINTERING: THE POWER OF REST AND RETREAT IN DIFFICULT TIMES (Riverhead Books, $24). By Katherine May. The author illuminates ways to persist during life’s hardships.
6 A SWIM IN A POND IN THE RAIN (Random House, $28). By George Saunders. The award-winning author shares his approach to fiction by analyzing the short stories of four Russian writers.
7 LET ME TELL YOU WHAT I MEAN (Knopf, $23). By Joan Didion. A collection of newly published essays from the award-wining author.
8 UNTAMED (Dial, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
9 JUST AS I AM: A MEMOIR (Harper, $28.99). By Cicely Tyson. The lauded actress reflects on her life and storied career.
10 GREENLIGHTS (Crown, $30). By Matthew McConaughey. The award-winning actor shares lessons and stories gleaned from his 35 years of keeping diaries.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Jan. 31. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)