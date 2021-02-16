Fiction

1 THE FOUR WINDS (St. Martin’s, $28.99). By Kristin Hannah. A desperate woman organizes a farmworkers union during the Great Depression.
2 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
3 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
4 THE PARIS LIBRARY (Atria, $28). By Janet Skeslien Charles. A librarian from the American Library in Paris joins the Resistance during World War II.
5 HAMNET (Knopf, $26.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage, and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death.
6 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
7 ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
8 THE SANATORIUM (Pamela Dorman Books, $27). By Sarah Pearse. A detective searches for a missing woman amid rising panic from other guests at an isolated hotel in the Swiss Alps.
9 MY YEAR ABROAD (Riverhead Books, $28). By Chang-rae Lee. Instead of attending his overseas program, a college student transforms his life during a trip across Asia with a Chinese American entrepreneur.
10 WE RUN THE TIDES (Ecco, $26.99). By Vendela Vida. Following an argument between two teenage best friends in pre-tech boom San Francisco, one suddenly disappears.

Nonfiction

1 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
2 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
3 FOUR HUNDRED SOULS (One World, $32). Edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain. Two award-winning authors collaborate with other prominent Black writers to chronicle 400-years of African American history.
4 KEEP SHARP (Simon and Schuster, $28). By Sanjay Gupta. The neurosurgeon and chief medical correspondent for CNN offers advice on how to prevent cognitive decline.
5 A PROMISED LAND (Crown, $45). By Barack Obama. In this first volume of his memoir, the former president reflects on his political rise and his initial term in the White House.
6 THINK AGAIN (Viking, $28). By Adam Grant. An organizational psychologist explains how there is wisdom in unlearning and rethinking our beliefs.
7 A SWIM IN A POND IN THE RAIN (Random House, $28). By George Saunders. The award-winning author shares his approach to fiction by analyzing the short stories of four Russian writers.
8 UNTAMED (Dial, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
9 LET ME TELL YOU WHAT I MEAN (Knopf, $23). By Joan Didion. A collection of essays from the award-winning author.
10 WINTERING: THE POWER OF REST AND RETREAT IN DIFFICULT TIMES (Riverhead Books, $24). By Katherine May. The author illuminates ways to persist during life’s hardships.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Feb. 14. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)