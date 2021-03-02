|1
|THE FOUR WINDS (St. Martin’s, $28.99). By Kristin Hannah. A desperate woman organizes a farmworkers union during the Great Depression.
|2
|THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
|3
|THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
|4
|HAMNET (Knopf, $26.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage, and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death.
|5
|THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
|6
|THE PARIS LIBRARY (Atria, $28). By Janet Skeslien Charles. A librarian from the American Library in Paris joins the Resistance during World War II.
|7
|THE SANATORIUM (Pamela Dorman, $27). By Sarah Pearse. A detective searches for a missing woman amid rising panic from other guests at an isolated hotel in the Swiss Alps.
|8
|A COURT OF SILVER FLAMES (Bloomsbury, $28). By Sarah J. Maas. Two weary fighters must overcome their pasts in the final installment of the “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series.
|9
|ANXIOUS PEOPLE (Atria, $28). By Fredrik Backman. A failed bank robber holds a group of anxious strangers as hostages.
|10
|NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT THIS (Riverhead, $25). By Patricia Lockwood. A social media star explores the depths of the online world until real life intervenes.