|1
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
|2
|THE CODE BREAKER (Simon and Schuster, $35). By Walter Isaacson. The story of a Nobel Prize-winning scientist who helped create the DNA editing tool CRISPR, and an exploration of the ethical dilemmas we all face as a result.
|3
|CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
|4
|DUSK, NIGHT, DAWN (Riverhead, $20). By Anne Lamott. In difficult times, the author encourages embracing flaws and finding strength in connections.
|5
|THE SUM OF US (One World, $28). By Heather McGhee. The author tackles the struggle for racial equality through the lens of economic and sociopolitical dysfunction.
|6
|HOW TO AVOID A CLIMATE DISASTER (Knopf, $26.95). By Bill Gates. The billionaire philanthropist offers concrete ideas for averting a climate catastrophe.
|7
|UNTAMED (Dial, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
|8
|A SWIM IN A POND IN THE RAIN (Random House, $28). By George Saunders. The award-winning author shares his approach to fiction by analyzing the short stories of four Russian writers.
|9
|THINK AGAIN (Viking, $28). By Adam Grant. An organizational psychologist explains how there is wisdom in unlearning and rethinking our beliefs.
|10
|A PROMISED LAND (Crown, $45). By Barack Obama. In this first volume of his memoir, the former president reflects on his political rise and his initial term in the White House.