Fiction

1 KLARA AND THE SUN (Knopf, $28). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an Artificial Friend, is selected as a companion for a sickly child.
2 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
3 THE FOUR WINDS (St. Martin’s, $28.99). By Kristin Hannah. A desperate woman organizes a farmworkers union during the Great Depression.
4 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
5 THE COMMITTED (Grove Press, $27). By Viet Thanh Nguyen. The sequel to the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Sympathizer” follows a former spy to Paris.
6 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
7 HAMNET (Knopf, $26.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage, and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death.
8 THE PARIS LIBRARY (Atria, $28). By Janet Skeslien Charles. A librarian from the American Library in Paris joins the Resistance during World War II.
9 THE LOST APOTHECARY (Park Row, $27.99). By Sarah Penner. An 18th-century apothecary covertly sells poison to oppressed women, while a modern-day historian investigates a resulting tragedy.
10 WE BEGIN AT THE END (Henry Holt, $27.99). By Chris Whitaker. A small-town sheriff must reckon with his own past to save others whose lives were upended by a 30-year-old murder.

Nonfiction

1 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
2 THE CODE BREAKER (Simon and Schuster, $35). By Walter Isaacson. The story of a Nobel Prize-winning scientist who helped create the DNA editing tool CRISPR, and an exploration of the ethical dilemmas we all face as a result.
3 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
4 DUSK, NIGHT, DAWN (Riverhead, $20). By Anne Lamott. In difficult times, the author encourages embracing flaws and finding strength in connections.
5 THE SUM OF US (One World, $28). By Heather McGhee. The author tackles the struggle for racial equality through the lens of economic and sociopolitical dysfunction.
6 HOW TO AVOID A CLIMATE DISASTER (Knopf, $26.95). By Bill Gates. The billionaire philanthropist offers concrete ideas for averting a climate catastrophe.
7 UNTAMED (Dial, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
8 A SWIM IN A POND IN THE RAIN (Random House, $28). By George Saunders. The award-winning author shares his approach to fiction by analyzing the short stories of four Russian writers.
9 THINK AGAIN (Viking, $28). By Adam Grant. An organizational psychologist explains how there is wisdom in unlearning and rethinking our beliefs.
10 A PROMISED LAND (Crown, $45). By Barack Obama. In this first volume of his memoir, the former president reflects on his political rise and his initial term in the White House.

