|KLARA AND THE SUN (Knopf, $28). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an “artificial friend,” is selected as a companion for a sickly child.
|THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
|THE FOUR WINDS (St. Martin’s, $28.99). By Kristin Hannah. A desperate woman organizes a farmworkers union during the Great Depression.
|THE CONSEQUENCES OF FEAR (Harper, $27.99.) By Jacqueline Winspear. Investigator Maisie Dobbs finds herself drawn into a power struggle between opposing World War II resistance efforts as she tries to solve a murder case.
|THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
|THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
|HAMNET (Knopf, $26.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage, and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death.
|THE COMMITTED (Grove, $27). By Viet Thanh Nguyen. The sequel to the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Sympathizer” follows a former spy to Paris.
|THE LOST APOTHECARY (Park Row, $27.99). By Sarah Penner. An 18th-century apothecary covertly sells poison to oppressed women, while a modern-day historian investigates a resulting tragedy.
|WE BEGIN AT THE END (Henry Holt, $27.99). By Chris Whitaker. A small-town sheriff must reckon with his past to save others whose lives were upended by a 30-year-old murder.