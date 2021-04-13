Fiction

1 THE HILL WE CLIMB (Viking, $15.99). By Amanda Gorman. A keepsake edition of President Biden’s inaugural poem by the first-ever U.S. Youth Poet Laureate.
2 KLARA AND THE SUN (Knopf, $28). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an “artificial friend,” is selected as a companion for a sickly child.
3 FIRST PERSON SINGULAR: STORIES (Knopf, $28). By Haruki Murakami. The award-winning author’s collection of eight stories all narrated in the first person.
4 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
5 THE FOUR WINDS (St. Martin’s, $28.99). By Kristin Hannah. A desperate woman moves with her two children to California during the Great Depression.
6 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
7 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
8 HAMNET (Knopf, $26.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage, and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death.
9 GOOD COMPANY (Ecco, $27.99). By Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney. A woman finds her husband’s supposedly lost wedding ring, leading her to question their relationship.
10 NORTHERN SPY (Viking, $26). By Flynn Berry. In Belfast, a television producer’s sister is seen on security footage as a participant in a bank robbery perpetrated by the IRA.

Nonfiction

1 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
2 THE CODE BREAKER (Simon & Schuster, $35). By Walter Isaacson. The story of a Nobel Prize-winning scientist who helped create the DNA-editing tool CRISPR, and an exploration of the ethical dilemmas we all face as a result.
3 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
4 BROKEN (IN THE BEST POSSIBLE WAY) (Henry Holt, $27.99). By Jenny Lawson. The humorist, who suffers from anxiety and depression, recounts stories about her mental health journey.
5 BROKEN HORSES (Crown, $28). By Brandi Carlile. The Grammy Award-winning musician shares the story of her upbringing and how it influenced her rise to the top of the music industry.
6 DUSK, NIGHT, DAWN (Riverhead, $20). By Anne Lamott. In difficult times, the author encourages embracing flaws and finding strength in connections.
7 THE LIGHT OF DAYS (William Morrow, $28.99). By Judy Batalion. As their communities in Poland were being destroyed by Nazis, brave Jewish women became resistance fighters during World War II.
8 UNTAMED (Dial, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
9 BEAUTIFUL THINGS (Gallery Books, $28). By Hunter Biden. President Biden’s son describes his descent into substance abuse and his journey to sobriety.
10 PHILIP ROTH: THE BIOGRAPHY (W.W. Norton, $40). By Blake Bailey. The life of the iconic literary figure as portrayed by his appointed biographer.

