|1
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
|2
|THE CODE BREAKER (Simon & Schuster, $35). By Walter Isaacson. The story of a Nobel Prize-winning scientist who helped create the DNA-editing tool CRISPR, and an exploration of the ethical dilemmas we all face as a result.
|3
|CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
|4
|BROKEN (IN THE BEST POSSIBLE WAY) (Henry Holt, $27.99). By Jenny Lawson. The humorist, who suffers from anxiety and depression, recounts stories about her mental health journey.
|5
|BROKEN HORSES (Crown, $28). By Brandi Carlile. The Grammy Award-winning musician shares the story of her upbringing and how it influenced her rise to the top of the music industry.
|6
|DUSK, NIGHT, DAWN (Riverhead, $20). By Anne Lamott. In difficult times, the author encourages embracing flaws and finding strength in connections.
|7
|THE LIGHT OF DAYS (William Morrow, $28.99). By Judy Batalion. As their communities in Poland were being destroyed by Nazis, brave Jewish women became resistance fighters during World War II.
|8
|UNTAMED (Dial, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
|9
|BEAUTIFUL THINGS (Gallery Books, $28). By Hunter Biden. President Biden’s son describes his descent into substance abuse and his journey to sobriety.
|10
|PHILIP ROTH: THE BIOGRAPHY (W.W. Norton, $40). By Blake Bailey. The life of the iconic literary figure as portrayed by his appointed biographer.